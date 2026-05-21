OPP Investigating Fatal Tractor-Trailer Collision West of Shabaqua

One person is dead after a collision involving two tractor-trailer units on Highway 11/17 west of Shabaqua. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on May 20, 2026, along a key Trans-Canada Highway corridor serving Thunder Bay and communities across Northwestern Ontario.

One Person Dead, Two Others Taken to Hospital

Members of the Shabaqua Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with Emergency Medical Services, responded to the collision at about 8:30 p.m. ET.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people, a driver and a passenger, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision involved two commercial tractor-trailer units. OPP North West Region reported the fatal collision on Highway 17, while local reporting said the crash closed both lanes near Shabaqua Corners for several hours before traffic later reopened to one lane.

Highway 11/17 Is a Critical Regional Route

Highway 11/17 is a vital transportation link for Thunder Bay, Shabaqua, Ignace, Dryden and communities farther west. Closures on this stretch can quickly affect commercial traffic, emergency response, commuters and supply routes across Northwestern Ontario.

Transport collisions on the Trans-Canada Highway also underscore the importance of caution around commercial vehicles, especially on rural highway sections where weather, visibility, wildlife and limited detour options can increase risk.

Witnesses and Dashcam Footage Sought

OPP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online through Ontario Crime Stoppers.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further details about the deceased individual have been released.