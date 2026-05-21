Northwest Fire Region Reports No New Fires by Early Evening May 21

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported no new wildland fires in the Northwest Region by the early evening of Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The update is important for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario residents as dry conditions, outdoor burning and changing spring weather can quickly affect the regional fire hazard.

Thunder Bay 12 Near Shabaqua Corners Called Out

One new fire was confirmed during the evening of Wednesday, May 20, after the previous fire update.

Thunder Bay 12, also listed as THU012, was located about seven kilometres north of Shabaqua Corners. The fire has now been called out at 1.2 hectares.

As of the May 21 update at 5:52 p.m. CDT, there was one active fire in the Northwest Region. Three fires had been called out over the previous 24 hours.

Regional Fire Hazard

Ontario’s interactive fire map showed fire danger ratings across Northwestern Ontario as of 4:32 p.m. CDT on May 21.

The fire danger rating is calculated using data from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region. Ratings can change during the day as updated weather information becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to check the latest local hazard rating before burning, camping, travelling to camp or working outdoors. Blank areas on the provincial map indicate there is no current data for that Ministry of Natural Resources district.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents that outdoor fire rules are in effect across the province during this period. People disposing of yard waste or woody debris are encouraged to use alternatives such as composting or taking material to a local landfill.

Those who must burn are urged to use caution and follow Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Fires may be lit no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning must have enough tools and water available to keep the fire contained at the site.

Residents inside municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burn restrictions, permits or local fire bans before lighting any outdoor fire.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For fire prevention tips and updates on the current fire situation, residents can follow Ontario’s forest fire accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.