National News: Winnipeg police investigate long-weekend violence, including stabbings, robbery and shooting

Content advisory: This report contains details of violence and serious injury that may be distressing.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are investigating a series of serious violent incidents reported over the long weekend, including assaults, stabbings, a shooting, robberies and a stolen vehicle case. Police say the investigations remain active and are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact investigators.

Police report multiple serious injuries across Winnipeg

Between May 15 and 18, 2026, Winnipeg Police Service officers responded to numerous calls involving violent offences and serious injuries. The incidents were spread across several neighbourhoods, including Langside Street, Gordon Avenue, Boyd Avenue, Stanley Street, Main Street, Salter Street and Bowman Street.

In the first reported case, officers from Central and North District responded shortly before 1 a.m. on May 16 to an assault with a weapon in the 400 block of Langside Street. Police say a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries. Officers provided emergency medical care before he was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

Later that morning, at 9:56 a.m., East District officers and the Tactical Support Team responded to the 200 block of Gordon Avenue after a man in his 40s was shot inside a residence. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Stabbings, robbery and aggravated assault investigations continue

Police say North District officers responded around 11 p.m. on May 16 to a report of a violent robbery believed to have occurred in the area of Sinclair Street and Dufferin Avenue. Two men went to hospital with serious injuries.

At about 5:15 a.m. on May 17, officers responded to the 300 block of Boyd Avenue after a male was reported stabbed. Police provided emergency medical care before he was transported to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Around 11:30 p.m. on May 17, Central District officers responded to a robbery report in the 300 block of Stanley Street. Police say the incident may have involved a firearm. A man who was outside was robbed and assaulted with a weapon. He was taken to hospital and later listed in stable condition.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on May 18, Central District officers, assisted by the Tactical Support Team and K9 Unit, responded to a stabbing in the 600 block of Main Street. A man in his 30s was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Police review social media video of assault and stolen vehicle

Winnipeg police say they became aware on May 18 of a social media post showing a woman being seriously assaulted by two people in the 200 block of Salter Street around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle that had previously been reported. The victim has not yet been identified, and the investigation is continuing.

One man charged after Bowman Street incident

Police say a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a physical altercation at a drinking party in the 300 block of Bowman Street around 1:30 a.m. on May 19.

Justin Douglas Enns, 40, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and three counts alleging non-compliance with a conditional sentence order. He was detained in custody.

The charges have not been proven in court. All accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal Code context and possible penalties

Assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm falls under section 267 of the Criminal Code.

The offence applies when a person, while committing an assault, carries, uses or threatens to use a weapon or imitation weapon, causes bodily harm, or chokes, suffocates or strangles the complainant. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison; the Crown may also proceed summarily in appropriate cases.

Aggravated assault is defined under section 268 as an assault that wounds, maims, disfigures or endangers the life of the complainant. It is an indictable offence with a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Robbery under section 343 includes theft involving violence, threats of violence, assault with intent to steal, or stealing while armed with an offensive weapon or imitation weapon. Section 344 provides a maximum penalty of life imprisonment for robbery, with mandatory minimum penalties in some firearm-related and criminal-organization circumstances.

A possession of weapon allegation is commonly linked to section 88, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. That section covers carrying or possessing a weapon, imitation weapon, prohibited device or ammunition for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or for the purpose of committing an offence. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison; the Crown may also proceed summarily.

For conditional sentence orders, section 742.3 sets out mandatory and optional conditions, while section 742.6 sets out the procedure for alleged breaches. If a court is satisfied on a balance of probabilities that an offender breached a condition without reasonable excuse, the court may take no action, change optional conditions, order part of the remaining sentence served in custody, or terminate the conditional sentence and commit the offender to custody until the sentence expires.

Why this matters beyond Winnipeg

For readers in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the Winnipeg incidents are a reminder that violent crime and public safety pressures are not isolated to one city. Winnipeg, Thunder Bay and other regional hubs serve large surrounding areas, including smaller communities, northern communities, Indigenous families, students, patients and workers travelling for services.

Major violent-crime investigations can also affect public confidence in downtowns, transit corridors, hotels, event venues and neighbourhood businesses. For cities that depend on regional travel, tourism, post-secondary education, health-care access and business investment, perceptions of safety matter alongside enforcement, prevention, housing, addictions treatment and youth supports.

Public asked to provide information

Anyone with information, including video surveillance from the areas and times of the incidents, is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.