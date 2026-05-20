by Xavier Kataquapit

Maachestan, the Cree word for the annual spring river ice breakup, is happening all along the James Bay coast. This is a very important time of year for remote communities along the coast.

Over the past few weeks, my family has been sharing regular reports of what is happening on the Attawapiskat River. I was happy to hear them all talk about this time of year, as it reminded me of hearing my parents, Marius and Susan Kataquapit, talking and discussing Maachestan with other community members many years ago.

As a child growing up in my home community of Attawapiskat in the 1980s, it was common for us to see Elders and traditional people by the riverbank as they monitored the condition of the melting ice and snow. There are so many factors that go into what might happen with the ice breakup and thaw. Everyone would comment on how much snow fell and accumulated over the winter. Was there an early freeze before the snow arrived? Was there more snow and then a late freeze at the start of winter? Then there would be questions about the spring weather and how much and how quickly it had warmed.

My home community of Attawapiskat sits on the banks of the Attawapiskat River, about 12 kilometers west of the mouth of the river, which opens into the saltwater of James Bay. The shores of the community are affected by daily tides that rise and fall due to the ocean-like waters of James Bay. The community itself sits 20 feet above sea level and is situated on flat swamp land next to the river. So when the river water rises in the spring, it would not take much for the community to be put in danger.

The main problems arise when the river finally breaks all its solid ice and begins its slow movement towards James Bay. If the ice moves but then jams itself into a dam at the head of the river, it prevents water from draining into James Bay, causing a backup of rising water that threatens the community.

I’ve heard Elders explain that this can happen in several ways, including causing an ice dam event further upriver, spilling water into a broader area and even possibly causing a flooding event with water arriving from the surrounding forest. This is a type of event Elders described in the 1950s, where they were taken by surprise as they watched the river ice and noticed rising water coming in from the woods north of the community.

The general rule I remember hearing from Elders when I was young was that as long as the ice was moving, even if very slowly, then everything was safe. If the river ice stopped moving, then everyone became worried.

The worst flooding disaster on the James and Hudson Bay coasts occurred in the old community of Winisk on May 16, 1986. This major flooding event was everything coastal communities worried about, as the flood was sudden and took people by surprise as flood waters rose and overtook the community. Water arrived at people’s homes while giant boulders of river ice pushed everything out of the way and destroyed homes and property. This event was pivotal in the north as it took the lives of two people and displaced an entire community. In the aftermath of the flooding, the community was moved further inland and south to the new settlement of Peawanuck First Nation.

It’s important for our communities to receive all the support and assistance they can get to prevent tragedies like the Winisk Flood. It is far better to prepare for the worst, even if nothing happens, than to do nothing and place everyone in potential danger. I want to thank the Attawapiskat First Nation leadership for taking action to protect the community, especially its most vulnerable children and Elders. Preplanned and organized evacuations are always essential this time of year.

I was also happy to see traditional people and local leaders like Steve Hookimaw, Joe Louttit and past Chief Ignace Gull in providing firsthand experienced observations of the conditions of the ongoing Maachestan. It’s familiar to everyone to see Joe take on this role, as his father, past Chief Reg Louttit, worked for the community in the same role of monitoring the annual Maachestan many years ago.

The annual break up is almost finished this year and it seems the greatest danger has passed. There is great anxiety and anticipation when Maachestan begins, but an equal amount of relief and almost celebration when this annual event has passed. Neepin, the Cree word for ‘summer’ can now begin.

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