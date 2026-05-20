Thunder Bay weather forecast for May 20, 2026. Chilly April-like weather continues with frost tonight, sunshine Thursday, and warmer temperatures finally arriving by next week

THUNDER BAY – If it feels like spring has hit pause across Northwestern Ontario, you are not imagining things. Thunder Bay continues to sit under weather conditions that feel far more like late April than the third week of May.

Cold mornings, below-seasonal temperatures, and even patchy frost continue to define the region’s weather story. While sunshine is returning, warmer spring temperatures remain frustratingly slow to arrive.

There is good news ahead, however — patience may finally pay off as a gradual warming trend develops toward the weekend and early next week.

Current Conditions – 8:00 AM EDT

Temperature: 1.0°C

Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Humidity: 82%

Dew Point: -1.7°C

Wind: North-northwest 12 km/h

Pressure: 102.7 kPa and rising

Visibility: 32 km

A strengthening high-pressure system is helping stabilize conditions today, but cool air lingering over Lake Superior continues to keep Thunder Bay temperatures below where many residents would expect for late May.

Today’s Forecast – Wednesday

Expect a mix of sun and cloud through much of the day.

Northwest winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning before easing this afternoon.

High: 12°C

UV Index: 6 – High

The sunshine will help temperatures recover somewhat this afternoon, but a cool breeze will keep conditions feeling brisk.

Tonight – Frost Risk Returns

Skies clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop back toward freezing.

Low: 0°C

Environment Canada forecasts patchy frost overnight, especially in sheltered areas and low-lying sections around the city and surrounding communities.

Gardeners should continue exercising patience.

Thunder Bay’s growing season remains vulnerable to overnight cold. Tender annual flowers, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and hanging baskets are still at risk.

For anyone who has planted early:

Cover sensitive plants overnight

Bring potted plants indoors if possible

Hold off planting heat-loving vegetables for a few more days

Many experienced Northwestern Ontario gardeners still follow the old wisdom of waiting until late May or even early June before fully committing to outdoor planting.

Thursday: Bright But Still Cool

Thursday delivers sunshine.

High: 10°C

Low Thursday Night: 1°C

Despite full sun, cold air over Lake Superior continues to suppress temperatures.

UV levels remain elevated.

UV Index: 6 – High

Friday Finally Brings Spring Energy

Friday looks significantly better.

Sunny skies return with temperatures climbing.

Friday High: 16°C

Cloud cover develops Friday night.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday brings increased cloud cover and a return to unsettled weather.

Saturday:

High 12°C

60 percent chance of showers

Sunday:

Mix of sun and cloud

High 17°C

By Monday and Tuesday, Thunder Bay finally begins looking more like late May.

Monday: 21°C

Tuesday: 24°C

That would represent a remarkable turnaround from this morning’s near-freezing temperatures.

Lake Superior Marine Conditions

Lake Superior continues influencing local temperatures heavily.

Cold lake air will keep shoreline communities cooler than inland areas.

Boaters should anticipate cool water temperatures and rapidly changing conditions, especially during morning hours.

Even on sunny days, Lake Superior remains dangerously cold this time of year. Anyone heading onto the lake should wear flotation gear and dress for immersion conditions.

What to Wear

Today remains a layers day:

Light winter jacket or insulated spring coat early

Sweater or fleece for morning activities

Sunglasses and sunscreen this afternoon

Gloves may still feel welcome for early commuters

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay often experiences prolonged cool springs because of Lake Superior’s enormous thermal influence. The lake retains cold winter temperatures well into May and June, delaying consistent spring warmth compared to inland Northwestern Ontario communities.