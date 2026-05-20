Thunder Bay police drug trafficking probe leads to cocaine, property and release-order charges

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay Police Service drug trafficking investigation has led to multiple charges after officers searched a home on Clavet Street.

Police say members of the TBPS Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit and Emergency Task Unit, executed the search on May 11, 2026.

Officers reported seizing suspected crack cocaine, Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Thunder Bay woman facing drug and property charges

Lynda McCallum, 55, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance — cocaine

Failure to comply with a release order

McCallum was remanded into custody following a first court appearance. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

The charges have not been proven in court. All accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal Code and CDSA charge context

The cocaine trafficking and possession-for-the-purpose charges fall under section 5 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Section 5(1) prohibits trafficking in Schedule I, II, III, IV or V substances, while section 5(2) prohibits possessing those substances for the purpose of trafficking. Cocaine is listed under Schedule I of the act. For Schedule I or II substances, the maximum sentence available to the court is life imprisonment if there is a conviction.

The CDSA also directs sentencing courts to consider the harm done to victims and the community, while encouraging rehabilitation and treatment where appropriate. Aggravating factors can include violence, weapons, prior designated substance convictions, trafficking near places frequented by youth, trafficking to a person under 18, or involving a young person in the offence.

The possession of property obtained by crime allegation is tied to Criminal Code section 354, which applies where a person is alleged to possess property or proceeds knowing that all or part of it was obtained through crime. For property valued at $5,000 or less, section 355 provides for a maximum sentence of two years if prosecuted by indictment, or a summary conviction penalty if the Crown proceeds summarily.

The failure-to-comply allegation falls under Criminal Code section 145, which covers breaches of court orders, undertakings and release orders. For failing to comply with a release order condition, other than the condition to attend court, the maximum sentence is two years if prosecuted by indictment, or a summary conviction penalty.

Local public safety context

Drug trafficking investigations in Thunder Bay often carry broader community concerns beyond the substances seized. Police and neighbourhood groups have repeatedly connected street-level trafficking with property crime, public disorder, exploitation of vulnerable people and violence linked to the drug trade.

The involvement of the Intelligence Unit, CORE Unit and Emergency Task Unit indicates police treated the Clavet Street search as a significant enforcement operation. No further details about the amount of suspected crack cocaine, the amount of currency seized or any additional suspects were released.

What happens next

The matter will proceed through the court system. The Crown must prove each charge beyond a reasonable doubt before there can be a conviction. The final sentence, if there is a conviction, would depend on the facts accepted by the court, the accused’s record, the amount of substance involved, the role alleged, release-order history, mitigating factors and any Gladue considerations that may apply.