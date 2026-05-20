KENORA – WEATHER DESK – Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and the Lake of the Woods region are under a Yellow Frost Advisory this morning, with temperatures near freezing and frost still possible early today.
Current Conditions
Observed at 6:00 AM CDT:
Condition: Mainly sunny
Temperature: 0.7°C
Humidity: 100%
Wind: North 2 km/h
Pressure: 102.6 kPa and rising
Visibility: 24 km
Today’s Forecast
Fog patches will dissipate this morning, leaving sunny skies.
High: 14°C
UV Index: 6, or high
Frost Advisory
Environment Canada reports freezing temperatures with frost continuing this morning. Damage to cold-sensitive plants, trees, and crops is possible.
Gardeners should cover tender plants, delay planting sensitive annuals, and keep frost protection handy for a few more nights.
Looking Ahead
Tonight: A few clouds, low 6°C.
Thursday: Sun early, then mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. South winds 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19°C.
Friday: Sunny, high 20°C.
Saturday: 60% chance of showers, high 15°C.
Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 21°C.
By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures rise sharply to 25°C and 29°C, bringing a real taste of early summer.
What to Wear
Start with a warm jacket this morning, then switch to lighter layers by afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended today with the high UV index.