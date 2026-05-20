KENORA – WEATHER DESK – Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and the Lake of the Woods region are under a Yellow Frost Advisory this morning, with temperatures near freezing and frost still possible early today.

Current Conditions

Observed at 6:00 AM CDT:

Condition: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 0.7°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: North 2 km/h

Pressure: 102.6 kPa and rising

Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast

Fog patches will dissipate this morning, leaving sunny skies.

High: 14°C

UV Index: 6, or high

Frost Advisory

Environment Canada reports freezing temperatures with frost continuing this morning. Damage to cold-sensitive plants, trees, and crops is possible.

Gardeners should cover tender plants, delay planting sensitive annuals, and keep frost protection handy for a few more nights.

Looking Ahead

Tonight: A few clouds, low 6°C.

Thursday: Sun early, then mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. South winds 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19°C.

Friday: Sunny, high 20°C.

Saturday: 60% chance of showers, high 15°C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 21°C.

By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures rise sharply to 25°C and 29°C, bringing a real taste of early summer.

What to Wear

Start with a warm jacket this morning, then switch to lighter layers by afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended today with the high UV index.