Weather More Like April than May

GERALDTON – Greenstone residents are waking up to a sharp reminder that northwestern Ontario spring weather remains unpredictable. After overnight cold pushed temperatures below freezing, the region starts Wednesday under cloudy skies and a wind chill that feels more like early April than late May.

The good news? A warming trend is building that could finally deliver more seasonable conditions by next week.

Current Conditions – 7:00 AM EDT

Temperature: -2.2°C

Condition: Cloudy

Wind: Northwest 11 km/h

Wind Chill: -6°C

Humidity: 80%

Dew Point: -5.2°C

Pressure: 102.4 kPa

Visibility: 16 km

Cold northwest airflow is keeping temperatures well below normal for mid-May. The chilly start means frost-sensitive vegetation remains vulnerable, and gardeners across the Greenstone region should continue holding off on planting sensitive flowers and vegetables outdoors.

Today’s Forecast – Wednesday, May 20

Cloud cover dominates the morning with a 30 percent chance of lingering flurries early, a remarkable reminder that winter can still make surprise appearances this far north.

Northwest winds strengthen to 20 km/h this morning.

High: 9°C

UV Index: 4 – Moderate

Skies should gradually brighten later today, but temperatures remain cool.

Tonight – Clear and Cold Again

Clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to tumble.

Low: -2°C

Wind Chill Overnight: Near -6°C

Patchy frost remains possible in low-lying and sheltered areas.

Anyone with outdoor plants should consider covering them overnight.

Thursday: Finally Looking More Like Spring

Thursday brings the kind of weather Greenstone residents have been waiting for.

Sunny skies dominate.

Southwest winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, helping push warmer air into the region.

High: 15°C

UV Index: 6 – High

Thursday night stays milder with a low of 1°C under partly cloudy skies.

Friday continues the improving trend.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High 16°C.

Saturday turns cloudier.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 15°C.

Saturday night introduces a 40 percent chance of showers.

Sunday remains somewhat unsettled.

Sunday: 30 percent chance of showers. High 14°C.

Monday improves slightly.

Monday: Cloudy but warmer. High 19°C.

Then comes a significant shift.

Early Next Week: Summer Makes a Push

Tuesday could feel dramatically different from today.

Forecast models point toward:

Tuesday High: 24°C

That is nearly a 26-degree swing from Wednesday morning’s wind chill.

What to Wear

This remains layered-weather season.

Today requires:

Winter jacket or insulated outer layer early

Hat and gloves for morning activities

Waterproof footwear if encountering wet areas

Sunglasses by afternoon

By Friday and early next week, lighter spring clothing should become more comfortable.

Greenstone Weather Fact

Greenstone communities frequently experience some of Ontario’s widest spring temperature swings. Arctic air lingering over northern Ontario can collide with advancing warmer systems from the Prairies, creating dramatic day-to-day weather changes that often extend frost risk well into late May.