Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for May 19, 2026: light snow, rain-snow mix, north winds, a high of 8°C, and frost risk tonight

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are waking up to a chilly, damp Tuesday, with light snow reported early this morning and temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark. Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of rain or snow, north winds near 20 km/h, and a daytime high of 8°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, conditions in Kenora were reported as light snow, with the temperature at 0.5°C and the dew point close behind at 0.2°C. Humidity was very high at 98 percent, helping support the damp, wintry feel across the area.

The wind was from the north-northwest at 12 km/h, visibility was 8 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.5 kPa and falling.

Forecast for Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Today

Expect a cool and grey Tuesday, with periods of rain mixed with snow and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h, and the high will reach 8°C. Roads may be wet and slushy in spots during the morning, especially where snow briefly accumulates or temperatures hold close to freezing.

Tonight

Cloudy skies continue early, then conditions become partly cloudy this evening. The north wind near 20 km/h will become light later tonight. The overnight low will dip to +1°C, bringing a risk of frost, especially in low-lying and sheltered areas.

Wednesday

Wednesday brings a better spring day, with sunshine developing and a high near 14°C. Wednesday night turns partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low near 5°C.

Looking Ahead

The late-week outlook trends milder. Thursday brings a 40 percent chance of showers and a high near 18°C, while Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 17°C. The weekend keeps the unsettled spring pattern going, with shower chances on both Saturday and Sunday, followed by a warmer high near 21°C on Monday.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A waterproof jacket, warm layers, and sturdy shoes are the best choices today. Morning conditions may feel more like late winter than late spring, so gloves or a toque would not be out of place. Gardeners should be ready to cover sensitive plants tonight because of the frost risk.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can help shape local spring weather by keeping nearby areas cooler when water temperatures are still low. That lake influence can make May mornings feel colder and damper, especially when north winds are in play.