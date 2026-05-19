Geraldton and Greenstone are under a freezing rain warning with 2 to 5 mm of ice possible

GERALDTON – WEATHER – Geraldton and the Greenstone region are starting Tuesday under a Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain for the Geraldton–Longlac–Caramat forecast area. Environment Canada says 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up is possible this morning into this afternoon, with snow and ice pellets mixing in at times. Travel along Highway 11 and Highway 17 may be impacted, with icy roads, slick walkways, and difficult-to-detect glaze ice all possible.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:51 AM EDT, Geraldton was reporting heavy snow with the temperature sitting just below freezing at -0.1°C. The dew point was -0.8°C, with 95 percent humidity, making the air nearly saturated.

Winds were from the east-northeast at 22 km/h, gusting to 42 km/h, producing a wind chill near -6. Visibility was sharply reduced to just 0.2 km, a clear sign that travel could be difficult, especially outside town and on exposed stretches of highway.

Barometric pressure was 101.0 kPa.

Freezing Rain Advisory: Travel Caution for Greenstone

The main concern today is the mix of freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow. Environment Canada’s warning notes that roads and walkways will likely become icy and slippery, and local utility outages are possible where ice builds up on lines or branches.

For drivers in Geraldton, Longlac, Caramat, Nakina, Beardmore, and the broader Greenstone region, checking Ontario 511 at www.511on.ca before heading out is a great idea. Ontario 511 provides real-time road-condition information, including winter road conditions, closures, incidents, construction, snowplow locations, and highway travel updates.

Forecast for Geraldton–Greenstone

Today

Freezing rain or ice pellets are expected to change to flurries or ice pellets near noon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Snow and ice pellet amounts near 2 cm are possible.

Winds will become northeast at 20 km/h this morning. The high will be near -1°C, with the temperature falling to -2°Cthis afternoon. Wind chill values will sit near -9.

Tonight

Cloudy skies continue with a 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will ease to around 15 km/h. The overnight low will fall to -3°C, with a wind chill near -8.

Wednesday

Wednesday brings cloudy skies and some improvement, with a daytime high near 8°C. The morning will still feel cold, with wind chill near -8. Wednesday night clears out, with a low near -1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress for wet, icy, and cold conditions today. Waterproof boots with good traction are strongly recommended, along with gloves, a winter jacket, and a hood or toque. Drivers should keep extra windshield washer fluid, a snow brush, and emergency gear in the vehicle.

Weather Trivia

Freezing rain can be more dangerous than snow because it often creates a clear layer of ice that blends into pavement, sidewalks, and steps. Even a few millimetres of glaze ice can make walking and driving hazardous.