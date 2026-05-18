THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Raith and the Upsala–Raith forecast region are under a Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain from Environment Canada. The alert calls for 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up, with freezing rain expected early Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Travel on Highway 17 and nearby routes may become slippery, with icy roads, walkways, parking lots, and possible local utility outages.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Raith is cloudy and sitting near 8°C this evening, with temperatures expected to drop toward the freezing mark overnight. The closest detailed official observation at Thunder Bay Airport showed cloudy skies, 10.1°C, east winds at 18 km/h, humidity at 81%, and pressure at 101.1 kPa and rising.

For the Upsala–Raith zone, Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies tonight with freezing rain beginning after midnight and a low near 0°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tuesday, May 19: Freezing rain mixed with ice pellets and snow is expected to change to snow or ice pellets before ending near noon. After that, conditions turn cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Local snow and ice pellet amounts near 2 cm are possible, with a high near +2°C for the Upsala–Raith area.

Tuesday night: Cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of early evening showers. Winds up to 15 km/h and a low near -3°Cwill make untreated surfaces refreeze, with wind chill near -8 overnight.

Wednesday, May 20: Conditions improve, with cloudy skies and a high near 13°C, followed by a low near 1°C.

Highway 17 Freezing Rain Alert Communities

As of the Environment Canada alert table reviewed, Upsala–Raith is the Highway 17 forecast region listed under a Freezing Rain Warning. Other northern Ontario communities under freezing rain warnings include Armstrong–Auden–Wabakimi Park, Beardmore–Jellicoe–Macdiarmid, Fraserdale–Pledger Lake, Geraldton–Longlac–Caramat, Gull Bay–Black Sturgeon Lake, Manitouwadge–Hornepayne, Moosonee, and Nakina–Aroland–Pagwa. Most of those are Highway 11 or inland/northern route areas rather than directly on Highway 17.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wear insulated, waterproof footwear with strong grip, and add a warm outer layer for the overnight and Tuesday morning period. A hooded rain shell over a fleece or sweater is a good choice. Keep gloves handy, and use traction aids if walking on untreated steps, driveways, or parking lots.

Weather Trivia

Freezing rain is especially dangerous because it can look like plain rain while forming a clear glaze of ice on cold surfaces. Even a few millimetres of ice can make Highway 17, decks, steps, and parking lots extremely slick.

Overview: Raith and Upsala–Raith are under a freezing rain warning with 2–5 mm of ice possible early Tuesday into Tuesday afternoon. Highway 17 travel may be slippery.