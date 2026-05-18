Kenora, ON – It is a damp and distinctly cool Victoria Day Monday across the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region as rain showers, low cloud, and brisk northeast winds remind residents that Northwestern Ontario spring weather still has a few mood swings left before summer arrives.

At 6:12 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, conditions were reporting light drizzle with a temperature of 3.0°C. Humidity sat at a raw 95 percent with northeast winds at 20 km/h. Visibility was reduced to 4 kilometres in drizzle and mist, while barometric pressure was 101.1 kPa and falling, signalling more unsettled weather ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Showers early this morning are expected to taper off, but skies will remain stubbornly cloudy for much of the day. The daytime high will only reach 6°C, making this one of the cooler Victoria Day weekends in recent memory for the region.

The northeast wind and persistent dampness will make it feel even colder, especially near the Lake of the Woods shoreline where cool lake air continues to dominate.

For many residents hoping to launch into gardening season, this weather serves as another reminder that Northwestern Ontario’s growing season often arrives cautiously. Tender plants and vegetables remain vulnerable to cold nights through much of May.

Tonight and Tuesday: More Rain on the Way

Cloud cover thickens again tonight as another round of rain develops near midnight. Winds shift northeast at 20 km/h overnight with temperatures holding near 2°C.

Tuesday remains gloomy with periods of rain through the morning before conditions slowly improve later in the day.

Tuesday High: 8°C

Winds: North 20 km/h

Tuesday Night Low: 0°C

There is even a 30 percent chance of rain showers mixing with flurries Tuesday night as colder air slips back into the region.

Midweek Improvement Coming

Wednesday stays cloudy and cool with a high of 9°C, but there are signs of a much better pattern arriving by late week.

Thursday and Friday finally bring more spring-like conditions back to the Lake of the Woods region:

Thursday: High 18°C with a chance of showers

Friday: High 20°C with a chance of showers

Weekend Outlook: Temperatures climbing back into the upper teens and low twenties with a mix of sun and cloud

By Sunday, Kenora could see temperatures reaching 22°C.

Lake of the Woods Marine Forecast

Boaters heading onto Lake of the Woods should prepare for rougher and colder conditions through Tuesday.

Northeast winds around 20 km/h today increasing overnight

Reduced visibility in drizzle and rain

Water temperatures remain dangerously cold despite improving air temperatures later this week

Choppy conditions expected on open water areas

Anyone boating or fishing should wear flotation gear and prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions.

What to Wear

Today is definitely a “layers and rain gear” day.

Waterproof jacket recommended

Warm sweater or fleece layer advised

Waterproof footwear helpful in puddled and muddy areas

Boaters and anglers should dress for temperatures several degrees colder on the lake

Gardeners should continue to avoid planting frost-sensitive flowers and vegetables just yet.

Weather Trivia

Did you know?

Lake of the Woods contains more than 14,500 islands and stretches across Ontario, Manitoba, and Minnesota. The massive water body significantly affects local weather patterns, especially during spring when cold lake temperatures can suppress daytime highs by several degrees compared to inland communities.

That cold lake influence is exactly why Kenora often warms up more slowly in May than southern prairie regions.