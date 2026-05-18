Far North Ontario Weather Update for Wasaho Cree Nation, KI Big Trout Lake, Marten Falls, Neskantaga, Webequie, and Sandy Lake

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Far North Ontario is beginning the week under a broad stretch of unsettled spring weather, with rain, drizzle, chilly temperatures, and periods of gusty winds affecting communities from the James Bay coast westward toward the Manitoba boundary.

Communities including Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn, KI / Big Trout Lake, Marten Falls / Ogoki Post, Neskantaga / Fort Hope, Webequie, and Sandy Lake are all seeing below-seasonal temperatures as a slow-moving low-pressure system continues to dominate Northern Ontario weather.

While warmer temperatures are expected later in the week, residents are being reminded that spring in the Far North still comes with rapidly changing conditions and overnight frost risks in some inland areas.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Along the Hudson Bay coast, Fort Severn remains locked in cold marine air with overcast skies, periods of drizzle, and brisk northerly winds.

Daytime highs are expected to remain only in the low single digits through Tuesday, with wind chills hovering near or below freezing at times.

Highs: 3°C to 5°C

Overnight lows: Near 0°C

Conditions: Cloudy with occasional rain or wet flurries possible overnight

Travel on the coast and local air operations may encounter reduced visibility during periods of drizzle and low cloud.

KI / Big Trout Lake

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug is experiencing cloudy skies and chilly northeast winds today with scattered rain showers continuing into Tuesday.

Temperatures remain cool for mid-May, although gradual improvement is expected by Thursday.

Monday high: 7°C

Tuesday high: 8°C

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool

Late week: Warming toward the mid-teens

Residents heading onto the lakes should be prepared for cold water temperatures and gusty conditions on open water.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Ogoki Post and Marten Falls are under persistent cloud cover today with periods of light rain and mist reducing visibility at times.

Conditions remain damp into Tuesday before gradual clearing later Wednesday.

Highs: 6°C to 8°C

Winds: Northerly 15–25 km/h

Rainfall: Light but steady at times

Roads, gravel surfaces, and work sites may become muddy and slippery, especially in low-lying areas.

Neskantaga / Fort Hope

Fort Hope remains under cool and unsettled conditions with scattered showers and thick cloud cover dominating the start of the week.

The region may see periods of mixed precipitation overnight Tuesday as temperatures flirt with the freezing mark.

Monday high: 6°C

Tuesday high: 7°C

Tuesday night low: Near 0°C

By Thursday, however, sunshine and milder air should finally begin pushing into the region.

Webequie

Webequie is seeing cool temperatures and intermittent rain showers with winds increasing periodically from the northeast.

Conditions remain raw through Tuesday before improving later in the week.

Current trend: Cool and cloudy

Tuesday: Rain tapering later in the day

Thursday onward: Temperatures climbing toward 15°C

Spring breakup conditions continue in low areas, and local travellers should remain cautious around soft shoulders and water-covered terrain.

Sandy Lake

Sandy Lake is also experiencing chilly May weather with periods of drizzle, cloudy skies, and temperatures struggling to climb beyond the upper single digits.

A gradual warming trend arrives by the weekend.

Monday high: 8°C

Tuesday: Showers and cloudy

Friday through Sunday: Highs into the upper teens possible

Residents eager to begin gardening are still advised to hold off on frost-sensitive plants for a little while longer, especially with overnight lows remaining near freezing in some areas.

Regional Outlook

Across Far North Ontario, the weather pattern remains dominated by cool air flowing southward from Hudson Bay and northern Manitoba. While this keeps temperatures well below average for mid-May early this week, longer-range forecasts suggest improving spring conditions by the Victoria Day weekend’s end and into next week.

Regional Trend:

Monday–Wednesday: Cool, cloudy, periods of rain

Thursday–Friday: Gradual clearing and warming

Weekend outlook: More seasonal temperatures returning

What to Wear

Residents across the Far North should continue dressing for late-winter-style spring weather:

Waterproof jackets and boots remain essential

Layered clothing recommended for fluctuating temperatures

Hats and gloves still useful during overnight and early morning hours

Boaters and hunters should wear flotation gear due to dangerously cold water temperatures

Weather Trivia

Did you know?

Hudson Bay remains largely ice-covered or extremely cold well into May. That icy northern air mass often spreads southward into Northern Ontario during spring, delaying warm weather for many First Nation communities weeks longer than areas farther south.

This is one reason why communities like Fort Severn and Big Trout Lake can still see flurries even while Southern Ontario enjoys summer-like warmth.

Overview

Far North Ontario Weather Update for Wasaho Cree Nation, KI Big Trout Lake, Marten Falls, Neskantaga, Webequie, and Sandy Lake. Cool rainy conditions continue before warmer spring weather arrives later this week.