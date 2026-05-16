THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and

Mishkeegogamang First Nation Chief Merle Loon have issued the following statement on behalf of

the families as their search for community members Nodin Skunk and Ashlynn Bottle has

concluded:

“Since their disappearance we have hoped and prayed that Nodin and Ashlynn would be

found safe and reunited with their loving family, friends, and community. An extensive

search effort was launched in Thunder Bay by dedicated teams of searchers from several of

our communities supported by a strong team of volunteers from several of our agencies and

organizations. And while we have always held out hope for a positive outcome, we must

now face the sad reality that our worst fears may soon be acknowledged.

Words cannot express our gratitude for the tremendous efforts that have been made by so

many people to support the families and assist with this search. Their selfless actions have

meant so much to us over these difficult days and weeks. Pulling together in times of need

is one of the greatest strengths of our people, and we are eternally grateful to each and

every family member, community member, and volunteer who travelled great distances to

be here to help.

We would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder

Bay Fire Rescue, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the

coroner’s office for the assistance and accommodations that have been extended to help the

family during this difficult time. We appreciate the prayers, love, and support that has been

expressed by citizens in Thunder Bay, Fort William First Nation, and across NAN territory.

Miigwetch for your support, and please keep the families and Mishkeegogamang community

in your prayers.”

Ashlynn Bottle, age 23, and Nodin Skunk, age 25, were last seen on April 26. Search efforts centred

around a former grain facility along the Thunder Bay waterfront. Thunder Bay police announced on

Tuesday that a search of the area was unsuccessful. Late today, police announced that they are no

longer the subject of a missing persons investigation.