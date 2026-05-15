Special Weather Statement – Strong Wind Gusts Expected

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Summer-like warmth has arrived briefly across the Dryden and Vermilion Bay region, but the weather story today is really about the wind. A Special Weather Statement remains in effect for the area as powerful westerly gusts are expected to peak this afternoon and early evening.

As of 9:00 AM CDT at Dryden Airport, conditions were sunny and already a warm 18.2°C under falling pressure at 99.4 kPa. Southwest winds were gusting to 52 km/h, with stronger gusts approaching 70 to 80 km/h expected later today.

Environment Canada warns that high-profile vehicles on Highway 17 could be pushed around by the strong crosswinds, while exposed areas may experience local blowing dust. Loose outdoor objects should be secured, and travellers should remain alert for fallen tree branches.

Today’s Weather Overview

Friday will start mainly sunny before increasing cloudiness develops around noon. There remains a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon, but the strongest feature will be the intense winds.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to a warm 21°C, making it feel like summer for a few hours before cooler air pushes in tonight.

Current Conditions

Temperature: 18.2°C

18.2°C Condition: Sunny

Sunny Wind: Southwest 30 km/h gusting to 52 km/h

Southwest 30 km/h gusting to 52 km/h Humidity: 41%

41% Visibility: 16 km

16 km Pressure: 99.4 kPa and falling

Weekend Forecast

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Winds remain strong early before easing overnight. Low near 4°C.

Saturday

A dramatic cooldown arrives. Expect overcast skies with a daytime high of just 11°C. Winds become lighter by late morning, making for a calmer but much cooler day.

Saturday Night

Clear skies and cool overnight conditions with a low near 3°C.

Sunday

Spring returns with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16°C before showers arrive Sunday night.

Early Next Week

Monday stays unsettled with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers with highs near 15°C.

By Tuesday, much colder air returns with highs falling to only 7°C, and there is even the potential for rain showers mixing with flurries Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Yes — flurries in mid-May are still part of the Northwestern Ontario spring experience.

What to Wear

Today calls for layers that can handle both warmth and wind:

A light jacket or windbreaker is highly recommended.

Secure hats and loose clothing due to strong gusts.

Sunglasses are useful during sunny breaks.

Drivers, especially in trucks, RVs, and trailers, should prepare for difficult crosswinds.

For the weekend, keep warmer clothing handy as temperatures fall sharply Saturday.

Travel Outlook

Highway 17 travellers between Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Ignace should be prepared for:

Strong crosswinds today

Sudden gusts on exposed stretches

Brief reduced visibility from blowing dust

Rapidly changing temperatures through the weekend

Weather Trivia

Did you know?

Dryden’s location between the prairies and Lake Superior often creates dramatic temperature swings in spring. It is not uncommon for Northwestern Ontario to experience temperatures above 20°C one day and flurries just a few days later during May.