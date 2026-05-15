THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Travellers heading across Northern Ontario and into Manitoba this weekend will experience a wide range of spring weather conditions, from sunshine and mild temperatures to gusty winds and scattered showers.

The Long Weekend has many from Winnipeg to Sault Ste. Marie on the road travelling.

Conditions will vary significantly along Highways 17 and 11, especially between Lake Superior and Northwestern Ontario.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to check Ontario highway conditions before departure at Ontario 511 Road Conditions. For fuel planning, NetNewsLedger’s gas prices page links to Thunder Bay and Ontario gas price tools powered by GasBuddy, noting that prices can change quickly and even small station-to-station differences can add up on long trips.

Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa

The eastern Lake Superior corridor will start with generally fair weather, but cloud cover will increase through the weekend. Expect cooler temperatures near the shoreline due to Lake Superior’s lingering cold water temperatures.

Sault Ste. Marie: Highs near 15°C today with increasing cloudiness into the weekend.

Highs near 15°C today with increasing cloudiness into the weekend. Wawa: Cooler with highs around 10°C to 12°C and periods of cloud and occasional showers possible Sunday into Monday.

Cooler with highs around 10°C to 12°C and periods of cloud and occasional showers possible Sunday into Monday. Winds along Highway 17 near Lake Superior may gust between 40 and 60 km/h at times, especially in exposed areas.

Travel Notes

Fog patches may develop overnight and early morning near low-lying terrain and shorelines.

Watch for sudden temperature drops near the lake.

Geraldton and Greenstone Region

Conditions improve after earlier rain showers with a mix of sun and cloud expected.

Friday highs around 14°C to 16°C.

Cooler overnight temperatures may dip below freezing in some inland areas Saturday night.

Sunday looks pleasant with sunshine before showers return Sunday night.

Highway 11 Conditions

Drivers should remain alert for:

Wet pavement in shaded sections.

Wildlife activity, especially deer and moose during dawn and dusk hours.

Thunder Bay Region

Thunder Bay will enjoy one of the warmest starts to the long weekend.

Friday highs reaching 22°C with gusty southwest winds up to 70 km/h.

Saturday cooler but pleasant near 16°C.

Sunday turns cloudier with showers arriving overnight.

Strong crosswinds may affect:

High-profile vehicles

RVs and trailers

Transport trucks along exposed stretches of Highway 17 west of Nipigon

Lake Superior Influence

Cool marine air may rapidly lower temperatures along the shoreline and harbour areas despite warm inland conditions.

Ignace to Dryden

Northwestern Ontario west of Thunder Bay will see changing skies but relatively good driving conditions overall.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for Dryden.

Ignace highs near 14°C to 16°C.

Dryden reaching 17°C to 19°C during sunny breaks.

Rain showers possible Thursday night into Friday with improving conditions later Saturday.

Road Conditions

Gusty west winds could produce blowing dust in construction zones.

Reduced visibility may occur during localized showers.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

The Kenora region will experience warm spring weather mixed with active systems bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Daytime highs reaching 20°C to 21°C.

Risk of thunderstorms Thursday evening and Friday.

Winds may gust to 70 km/h at times.

Lake of the Woods Marine Conditions

Boaters should expect:

Choppy waters during strong southerly winds.

Rapid weather changes with thunderstorms possible.

Cooler temperatures on open water than inland readings suggest.

Winnipeg Region

Travellers arriving into Manitoba can expect comparatively warmer spring weather.

Highs generally in the upper teens to low 20s.

Periods of sunshine mixed with scattered showers.

Breezy conditions continue through much of the weekend.

What to Pack

Travellers crossing Northern Ontario should prepare for rapidly changing spring weather.

Recommended Clothing

Light jacket or windbreaker

Waterproof outerwear

Warm layers for evenings

Sunglasses and sunscreen for sunny periods

Good footwear for wet roadside conditions

Travel Safety Tips

Check fuel levels regularly — distances between service stations can be significant.

Watch for frost or black ice during overnight and early morning travel in higher terrain.

Monitor weather updates frequently as conditions can change quickly near Lake Superior.

Road and highway conditions can be checked anytime at:

Ontario 511 Road Conditions

Weather Trivia

Did you know?

The Lake Superior shoreline can create temperature differences of more than 10 degrees Celsius between lakeside communities and inland locations during spring. Cold lake water acts like a giant natural air conditioner well into June.