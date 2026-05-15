THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay heads into the Victoria Day weekend with a mild start, strong winds, and a short taste of early summer before cooler, cloudier weather returns.

At 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported 11.5°C, mostly cloudy skies, humidity at 84%, and south-southwest winds at 22 km/h gusting to 37.

Today’s Forecast

A few showers end early this morning, then skies clear.

High: 22°C

Wind: Southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40, increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 70 near noon

UV Index: 7, or high

Tonight stays clear but very windy, with west winds 40 km/h gusting to 80, becoming light late this evening. Low 9°C.

Victoria Day Weekend Outlook

Saturday: Sunny early, then increasing cloudiness near noon. High 16°C.

Saturday Night: Clear. Low 2°C.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High 11°C.

Sunday Night: Showers. Low 8°C.

Victoria Day Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High 18°C.

Lake Superior East Marine Weather

Marine conditions on eastern Lake Superior may become challenging as strong southwest to west winds develop. Gusty winds could create rougher conditions, especially for small craft and open-water travel.

Boaters should watch for:

Strong gusts, building waves, reduced comfort on open water, and changing conditions near exposed shorelines. Check the latest marine forecast before heading out.

What to Wear

Wear layers. Friday afternoon will feel warm, but winds will be strong. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended with the high UV index. Keep a rain jacket handy for Sunday night and Monday.

Weather Trivia

Victoria Day weekend is often treated as the unofficial start of summer in Northwestern Ontario, but Lake Superior can keep shoreline communities cooler well into June.