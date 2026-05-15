Thunder Bay Missing Persons Investigation Concluded

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service report that two people who had been the subject of a missing persons investigation are no longer being sought. Police say the matter is now private for the family and no further information will be released.

Police offered no additional explanation other than to say the disappearance of 23-year-old Ashlynn Bottle and 25-year-old Nodin Skunk, are now a private family matter, and that no further information will be released.

The pair went missing on April 26. A week later Thunder Bay Police issued a missing persons alert for Skunk. Then a day later a missing person’s report was issued for Bottle.

“TBPS thanks search teams and members of the community for providing information and assistance to aid in the search efforts,” stated media relations coordinator C.J. Goater, in release issue to media on Friday night. The family wants to extend their appreciation to everyone who was involved in the search efforts.”