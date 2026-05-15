Thunder Bay Grocery Savings Guide: Where to Find This Week’s Best Flyer Deals

Thunder Bay – LIVING – Thunder Bay shoppers looking to stretch their grocery budget have several practical flyer options this week at Giant Tiger, Walmart, Safeway, FreshCo and Real Canadian Superstore.

The strongest savings are on chicken, pork, produce, cheese, rice, snacks and some freezer items, with price-matching opportunities making it possible to reduce extra trips across the city.

Best flyer strategy: build meals around protein, produce and pantry staples

The current flyers, checked online May 15, show most grocery promotions running May 14 to 20, while Giant Tiger’s Ontario flyer runs May 13 to 19. Prices and selection can vary by store, and shoppers should confirm availability before heading out.

For Thunder Bay families, the smartest approach is to pick one or two main proteins, match them with sale produce, and use pantry staples such as rice, pasta, bread, potatoes or frozen vegetables to build several meals. That matters locally because driving between stores adds real cost, especially for families coming in from rural areas or Northwestern Ontario First Nations for appointments, work or supplies.

Real Canadian Superstore: strong buys on chicken, steak, corn and price matching

Real Canadian Superstore’s Thunder Bay flyer highlights boneless, skinless chicken breasts at $3.99 a pound and striploin grilling steak at $8.99 a pound. Other practical buys include whole seedless watermelon for $5, corn at 44 cents each, PC portobello mushrooms at $5, PC organic salad mix at $6 and PC Blue Menu sparkling water at $5.75. The flyer also promotes ad matching, saying shoppers can show a lower advertised price, with limits and conditions applying.

For a budget meal plan, chicken breasts can cover stir-fry, sandwiches and pasta. Corn and watermelon are strong long-weekend choices if shoppers are feeding a larger household.

Walmart: low produce prices and long-weekend barbecue items

Walmart’s Ontario flyer has pork picnic roast at $1.98 a pound, corn at 44 cents each, seedless cucumbers at 94 cents, blueberries at $3.44 a pint and raspberries or blackberries at $2.84. It also lists Great Value beef or chicken burgers at $9.96, Schneiders Juicy Jumbos at $4.97 and Cracker Barrel cheese blocks at $5.97.

Walmart is useful this week for shoppers building a low-cost barbecue menu: pork roast, corn, cucumbers, berries and burgers cover several meals without relying heavily on prepared foods.

FreshCo: chicken, cheese, rice and Scene+ points

FreshCo’s Thunder Bay flyer lists chicken thighs or drumsticks at $5, Black Diamond cheese slices at $2.99, Dempster’s hot dog or hamburger buns at $2.29, Coca-Cola or Pepsi two-litre soft drinks at $1.50, Kim Phat jasmine rice, eight kilograms, at $12.88 and frozen basa fillets at $6.99. The flyer also promotes a Scene+ offer of up to 1,750 points when shoppers load the offer and make qualifying shops.

For families focused on meal prep, the rice and chicken combination is one of the better value pairings this week. Add frozen fish or sale vegetables for variety.

Safeway: pork, watermelon, avocados and dairy deals

Safeway’s flyer for Thunder Bay includes boneless pork sirloin chops or pork side ribs at $3.49 a pound, prime rib oven roast or striploin grilling steak at $12.88 a pound, large watermelon at $7.99, avocados at four for $5, Häagen-Dazs ice cream at $4.94, Cracker Barrel cheese at $5.97 and Dempster’s bread, buns or bagels at $2.47.

Safeway’s best role this week is selective shopping: pork, watermelon, avocados and bread products are worth checking, while higher-priced premium meat items should be compared carefully against other flyers.

Giant Tiger: useful ad-match stop for snacks, pasta, produce and basics

Giant Tiger’s Ontario flyer features blueberries at $1.97, Schneiders Juicy Jumbos at $3.97, Primo pasta at 97 cents, Christie Premium Plus crackers at $3.97, Giant Value salted butter at $4.88 and a three-pack of rainbow peppers at $3.97. A second page lists cucumbers at $1.97, white mushrooms at $1.97, Tim Hortons soup at $2.97 and Folgers coffee at $18.97. The flyer also promotes ad matching.

For shoppers near Main Street, Giant Tiger may be a good stop for pasta, peppers, berries, crackers and sale meat alternatives, especially if shoppers are using ad matching to avoid another stop.

What Thunder Bay shoppers should buy first

The best values this week appear to be chicken breasts at Real Canadian Superstore, pork picnic roast at Walmart, chicken thighs or drumsticks at FreshCo, blueberries at Giant Tiger, corn at Walmart or Superstore, rice at FreshCo and pasta at Giant Tiger.

A practical weekly basket could include chicken, pork, rice, pasta, corn, cucumbers, berries, watermelon, cheese and buns. That would support several low-cost meals: chicken and rice bowls, pork roast with corn, pasta with vegetables, burgers with salad, and fruit for lunches.

Use price matching carefully

Price matching can save money, but only when shoppers bring the right flyer proof and understand store limits. Real Canadian Superstore’s flyer says shoppers must show a lower advertised price and that the competitor’s ad must be current and complete, with a limit of four ad-matched items per competitor price. Giant Tiger also promotes ad matching in its flyer.

The best approach is to take screenshots before leaving home. Cell service and flyer apps can be unreliable in busy stores, and checkout disputes can cost more time than the savings are worth.

Why flyers still matter in Northwestern Ontario

Grocery inflation remains a pressure point. Statistics Canada reported that food purchased from stores rose 4.4 per cent year over year in March, with fresh vegetables up 7.8 per cent.

Canada’s Food Price Report 2026 forecast overall food price increases of four to six per cent this year, with a family of four projected to spend up to $17,571.79 on food.

In Northwestern Ontario, the impact can be sharper because transportation, winter weather, distance and limited competition affect household costs. For shoppers travelling into Thunder Bay from smaller communities, one well-planned grocery trip can matter more than chasing every individual sale.

Bottom line

For the best overall savings this week, start with Real Canadian Superstore or Walmart for protein and produce, use FreshCo for rice, chicken and Scene+ points, check Giant Tiger for pasta, peppers and berries, and use Safeway selectively for pork, avocados, bread and watermelon.

The key is not to visit every store. The real savings come from comparing flyers, planning meals before shopping, using price matching where available and avoiding impulse purchases.