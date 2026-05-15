ALPR Alert Leads To Arrest And Recovery Of Stolen Vehicle Near Terrace Bay

SCHREIBER, Ont. — An automated licence plate reader alert has led to the arrest of a Brampton man and the recovery of a stolen vehicle and trailer on Highway 17 near Terrace Bay.

The Schreiber detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says officers were on general patrol shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, when an ALPR system alerted them to a stolen vehicle travelling westbound.

Police Say Driver Fled After Attempted Traffic Stop

Police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle and pre-emptively deployed a spike belt. The driver allegedly fled, abandoned the vehicle a short distance away and ran into a wooded area.

With assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, an officer on general patrol located and arrested the suspect at about 4 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

Darbara Mann, 53, of Brampton, has been charged with:

Flight from a peace officer;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Failure to comply with a release order;

Failure to comply with an undertaking;

Disobeying an order of court.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

None of the allegations has been tested in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Criminal Code Context For The Charges

Under Section 320.17 of the Criminal Code, flight from a peace officer applies when a person operating a motor vehicle or vessel, while being pursued by police, fails to stop as soon as is reasonable in the circumstances. If prosecuted by indictment, the offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; if prosecuted summarily, the general summary conviction range may apply.

Possession of property obtained by crime is covered under Section 354 of the Criminal Code. The offence involves possession of property, proceeds or a thing known to have been obtained through an indictable offence.

Under Section 355, where the value is more than $5,000, the maximum penalty on indictment is 10 years in prison. Where the value is $5,000 or less, the maximum penalty on indictment is two years. Summary proceedings are also available.

Failure to comply with an undertaking is addressed under Section 145(4), while failure to comply with a release order is addressed under Section 145(5). Both provisions involve alleged breaches of court-related release conditions. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is two years in prison, while summary conviction proceedings are also available.

Disobeying an order of court falls under Section 127 of the Criminal Code. The section applies when a person, without lawful excuse, disobeys a lawful court order, unless another punishment or process is provided by law.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison on indictment, or may proceed by summary conviction.

ALPR Technology Used On Northwestern Ontario Highways

Ontario Provincial Police say automated licence plate reader technology helps officers identify vehicles linked to stolen vehicle reports, stolen or unattached plates, suspended or prohibited drivers, wanted or missing persons, AMBER Alerts and other serious incidents.

For Northwestern Ontario, where Highway 17 is a major east-west transportation corridor, ALPR technology can assist police in locating stolen vehicles and suspects moving between communities across long stretches of highway.