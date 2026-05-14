THUNDER BAY – After weeks of stubborn cold, mixed precipitation, and the kind of grey skies that seemed determined to linger forever, spring is finally beginning to settle into Northwestern Ontario. Thunder Bay residents woke up Thursday morning to mainly sunny skies and calm conditions, a welcome change that many local gardeners, golfers, and patio enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting.

At 7:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature was sitting at a chilly 0.1°C, but with sunshine overhead and warmer air building into the region, the day ahead looks far more promising.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Thunder Bay starts the morning under mainly sunny skies with:

Temperature: 0.1°C

Humidity: 90%

Wind: WNW 4 km/h

Pressure: 102.0 kPa and rising

Visibility: 32 km

Some early morning fog patches are dissipating quickly as sunshine takes control.

By this afternoon:

High reaching 15°C

Southeast winds increasing to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h

UV Index 7 – High

For many residents, today finally feels like authentic spring weather instead of an extension of April.

Friday Brings Early Summer Tease

Friday could be the warmest day Thunder Bay has experienced so far this season.

Environment Canada is forecasting:

Clearing skies in the morning

High of 22°C

Southwest winds increasing to 30 km/h

UV Index 7 or high

After weeks of bundled-up mornings and frost warnings, Friday may finally bring conditions suitable for patios, yard work, and getting gardens prepared for planting season.

But Don’t Pack Away the Jacket Yet

As is often the case in Northwestern Ontario during May, the warm-up comes with some swings:

Saturday cools back to 15°C with a mix of sun and cloud

Sunday turns cloudy again with a high near 10°C

Rain chances return Sunday night into early next week

Still, compared to the cold and damp conditions earlier this month, the overall trend is toward more seasonal spring weather.

Gardeners Finally Getting Hopeful

Local gardeners who have been frustrated by repeated frosts, cold rain, and lingering chilly nights are finally seeing some encouragement in the long-range outlook.

While overnight lows remain cool:

Friday night drops to 2°C

Saturday night near 4°C

The improving daytime warmth will help soil temperatures recover after an unusually cold early May.

However, frost-sensitive plants should still be protected overnight, especially in low-lying or rural areas outside the city.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today:

A warm jacket still needed this morning

Layers recommended through midday

Sunglasses strongly encouraged this afternoon

Sunscreen recommended due to the high UV index

Friday may finally allow residents to trade heavier spring jackets for lighter clothing during the afternoon hours.

Lake Superior Influence Still Present

Lake Superior continues to play a major role in Thunder Bay’s weather pattern. While inland areas of Northwestern Ontario are warming rapidly, the lake keeps shoreline communities cooler and can quickly shift temperatures when winds change direction.

Residents near the waterfront may notice temperatures several degrees cooler than inland parts of the city.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s average high temperature by mid-May is normally around 15°C. This week’s forecast high of 22°C on Friday is well above seasonal norms and offers one of the strongest signs yet that spring is finally gaining traction across Northwestern Ontario.