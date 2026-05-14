Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Knocks Down Rowan Street House Fire

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a one-storey house fire on Rowan Street just after 7 a.m. on May 11, 2026, after dispatchers received multiple calls reporting flames coming from a residence.

The fire is a reminder for Thunder Bay households that early detection, working smoke alarms and a practiced escape plan can make the difference when fire breaks out.

Fire Crews Found Smoke and Flames on Arrival

The first arriving fire crew found smoke coming from openings on the main floor and flames exiting a side window.

Firefighters initially applied water from outside the building before moving to an aggressive interior attack and search of the structure. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says the fire was quickly brought under control with a well-placed initial attack line.

Smoke damage was extensive throughout the building. An adjacent building also sustained minor damage as a result of the fire.

A total of six pumpers, an aerial ladder and a command vehicle responded to the incident.

No information about injuries or the cause of the fire was included in the initial report.

Smoke Alarms Remain the First Line of Defence

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding the public that working smoke alarms are key to early fire detection.

The Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says smoke alarms are required on every level of a home and outside all sleeping areas. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also strongly recommends installing smoke alarms inside sleeping areas. Alarms should be tested monthly, batteries replaced at least once a year, and smoke alarms replaced every 10 years.

Ontario also advises residents to test smoke alarms every month and to make sure alarms are installed on every storey and outside sleeping areas.

Home Fire Safety: Make and Practise an Escape Plan

Every household should have a fire escape plan. That plan should include two ways out of every room where possible, a clear meeting place outside, and a plan for helping children, seniors, people with disabilities and pets.

Families should practise the plan so everyone knows what to do when an alarm sounds. Once outside, stay outside and call 911 from a safe location.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also advises residents to install carbon monoxide alarms outside sleeping areas, make sure house numbers are visible from the street, never leave cooking unattended, keep combustibles away from heat sources, smoke outside and avoid using extension cords as permanent wiring.

Why This Matters in Thunder Bay

Residential fires can spread quickly, especially in older homes or tightly built neighbourhoods. Early calls from neighbours and residents can help firefighters arrive sooner, while working alarms give people inside more time to escape.

Anyone who sees smoke or flames should call 911 immediately and provide the exact address or closest location.