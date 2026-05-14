Kenora starts Thursday mild at 8.3°C, with partly cloudy skies and a strong spring warm-up underway. Today brings a high of 21°C, but winds will become a major factor by midday.

Current Conditions

Observed at Kenora Airport at 6:00 AM CDT:

Condition: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 8.3°C

Wind: SSE 15 km/h, gusting to 28

Humidity: 63%

Pressure: 101.3 kPa and falling

Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast

Sunny early, then increasing cloudiness this afternoon with a 60% chance of showers late this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late in the day.

High: 21°C

Wind: South 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning, increasing to 50 km/h gusting to 70 near noon

UV Index: 6, or high

Tonight and Friday

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. South wind 50 km/h gusting to 70, becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 13°C.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers late afternoon. Southwest wind 30 km/h. High 20°C.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday turns cooler and cloudy with a high of 14°C. Sunday remains cloudy with a high near 15°C, and showers possible Sunday night.