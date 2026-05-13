How bail works in Ontario, including sureties, conditions and bail pending appeal

THUNDER BAY — Bail is one of the most debated parts of Ontario’s criminal justice system, but it is also one of the most misunderstood.

In Canada, an accused person is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Bail is not a finding of guilt or innocence. It is a court decision about whether a person charged with an offence should be released or detained while their case moves through the justice system.

What Happens After an Arrest?

After an arrest, police may release the accused with a court date and conditions. If police do not release the person, the accused must be brought before a court for a bail hearing within 24 hours if a judge or justice of the peace is available, or as soon as possible if one is not. Ontario Court of Justice public guidance says a person who is not released by police will usually remain in custody at a police station until appearing for a bail hearing.

At a bail hearing, a judge or justice of the peace hears information from the Crown and defence, then decides whether the accused should be released, released with conditions, released with a surety, or detained.

The Three Main Reasons Bail Can Be Denied

A court considers three main grounds when deciding whether detention is justified: whether detention is needed to ensure the accused comes to court, whether it is needed to protect public safety, and whether detention is needed to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice.

The federal Justice Department describes these as the primary, secondary and tertiary grounds for detention.

In most cases, the Crown must show why detention or a more restrictive release order is necessary. In some cases, known as reverse-onus situations, the accused must show why they should be released. Reverse-onus provisions can apply to certain serious offences, repeat alleged offences, some firearm-related allegations and other circumstances set out in the Criminal Code.

The “Ladder Principle”

Canadian bail law is built around the ladder principle. The Supreme Court of Canada has said release is favoured at the earliest reasonable opportunity and on the least restrictive terms appropriate in the circumstances.

In plain language, the court should not jump straight to strict bail unless the Crown can justify why a less restrictive option is not enough.

The Criminal Code also says a justice should generally release an accused without conditions unless the prosecutor shows why detention, conditions or another form of order is justified.

What Bail Conditions Can a Court Impose?

A release order can include conditions meant to address the risks identified by the court. Common conditions can include attending court, reporting to police or a bail supervisor, living at a specific address, obeying a curfew, staying away from a person or place, having no contact with a complainant or witness, not possessing weapons, not consuming alcohol or drugs, not driving, or not using the internet in cases where that condition is directly connected to the allegations.

The Supreme Court of Canada has warned that bail conditions must not be imposed automatically or piled on without reason.

In R. v. Zora, the court said bail conditions must be clearly stated, minimal in number, necessary, reasonable, least onerous in the circumstances, and connected to the risks the bail order is meant to address.

This matters in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario because conditions that are unrealistic can set people up to fail. For example, a strict curfew may affect employment, treatment, child care or travel in rural and remote areas. At the same time, conditions such as no-contact orders, weapons bans and stay-away zones can be critical for public safety and victim protection.

What Is a Surety?

A surety is a person who promises the court they will supervise the accused while the accused is out on bail. Legal Aid Ontario explains that a surety also promises an amount of money to the court if the accused fails to follow bail conditions or fails to attend court.

A surety is often a family member, friend, employer, Elder or other trusted person. The court must be satisfied the proposed surety understands the role, is suitable, has a realistic supervision plan, and is willing to report problems.

How a Person Becomes a Surety

A proposed surety usually completes a surety declaration before the bail hearing. Under section 515.1 of the Criminal Code, the declaration must include information such as the surety’s name, date of birth, contact information, financial information, relationship to the accused, criminal record or outstanding charges if any, and an acknowledgment that the surety understands the role and accepts it voluntarily.

Ontario Court of Justice guidance says surety declarations should generally be prepared, signed, sworn and filed before the hearing. If the declaration cannot be sworn in advance, the surety may be asked to confirm its contents under oath, sometimes by video.

The surety may be questioned in court about their relationship with the accused, whether they know the allegations, how they will supervise the accused, where the accused will live, how they will respond to breaches, and whether they can afford the amount pledged.

Responsibilities of a Surety

A surety must help make sure the accused attends court, follows bail conditions and does not commit further offences.

Steps to Justice describes the role as continuous and ongoing, meaning the surety is responsible for supervising the accused throughout the bail period, even though they are not expected to be physically beside the accused every minute.

If the accused breaches bail and the surety does not report it, the surety may be ordered to pay some or all of the money pledged. The money is not usually paid upfront, but it is a real financial promise.

A surety should not accept payment for taking on the role. They should also be prepared to withdraw as surety if they can no longer supervise the accused or if the accused is not following the release order.

What Happens If Bail Is Breached?

Breaching bail can lead to a new criminal charge, arrest and a new bail hearing. In some cases, the accused may be detained after a breach, especially if the alleged breach involves violence, contact with a protected person, weapons, intimidation, failing to attend court or repeated non-compliance.

A breach can also create consequences for the surety, including possible financial liability if the court finds the surety failed to act when the accused did not follow the order.

How Bail Pending Appeal Works

Bail can also apply after a person has been found guilty and sentenced to jail, but the legal test changes.

Once a person has been convicted, they are no longer in the same position as an accused awaiting trial. They may apply for release pending appeal, but it is not automatic.

Under section 679 of the Criminal Code, a judge of the appeal court may release a person from custody while an appeal is being decided. For a conviction appeal, the appellant must generally show the appeal is not frivolous, they will surrender into custody as required, and their detention is not necessary in the public interest.

For a sentence appeal, the test is different. The appellant must show the sentence appeal has enough merit that, in the circumstances, detention would cause unnecessary hardship; that they will surrender into custody as required; and that detention is not necessary in the public interest.

In practical terms, a person appealing a jail sentence may seek bail pending appeal if there is a real issue to be argued, the appeal can be heard later, and serving the sentence before the appeal would make the appeal meaningless or unfair.

The court will also consider public confidence, public safety, the seriousness of the offence, the length of the sentence, the person’s record, their release plan and whether they have followed past court orders.

Why Bail Matters Locally

In Thunder Bay, bail decisions affect victims, accused people, families, police, courts, shelters, treatment programs and neighbourhood safety.

For victims and complainants, bail conditions can provide immediate protections such as no-contact orders and stay-away zones. For accused people, bail can mean maintaining employment, housing, family responsibilities and access to counsel while presumed innocent. For the public, the question is whether the release plan properly manages risk.

A strong bail system must do both: protect the community and respect constitutional rights. That requires careful decisions, realistic conditions, responsible sureties and fast action when orders are breached.