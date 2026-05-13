GINOOGAMING FIRST NATION — Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake No. 58 First Nation are calling on the governments of Canada and Ontario to provide immediate support for policing, security, public safety, mental health and addictions response as both communities deal with escalating safety concerns.

The joint call is significant for the Greenstone region and Northwestern Ontario because the two neighbouring First Nations say they are facing public safety pressures that exceed their local resources, while also dealing with long-standing infrastructure and highway safety concerns.

First Nations Say Immediate Interjurisdictional Support Is Needed

In a media release issued May 13, 2026, Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake No. 58 First Nation said they are asking Canada, Ontario and their departments and ministries to respond with the supports needed to protect public safety and enforce peace in their communities.

The First Nations say they have already taken action using their own limited resources and now face increasing demands to enforce policing and security bylaws on reserve as events continue to unfold.

The communities are asking for policing, security and intelligence support, as well as a comprehensive response that includes mental health, addictions treatment, recovery, aftercare, and child-, youth- and elder-focused supports.

The release states that a “wholistic and full-spectrum effort” is required from all Treaty partners — Canada, Ontario and the First Nations — for both short-term emergency response and long-term community healing.

Ginoogaming Begins Process of Removing People Connected to Drug Activity

Ginoogaming First Nation Chief Sheri Taylor said the community is beginning what she described as an unprecedented process of removing individuals from the First Nation who are participating in or engaging in drug activity that is harming community members.

“Today our community is beginning the unprecedented process of removing individuals from our First Nation who are participating or engaging in drug activity that is harming our people,” Chief Taylor said.

“The impacts of addiction affect our children, youth, men, women and elders, and we require on the ground support immediately from Ontario and Canada to coordinate the policing, security and treatment options to be underway to address this epidemic.”

Long Lake No. 58 Says Communities Have Reached Critical Threshold

Long Lake No. 58 First Nation Chief John O’Nabigon said the joint declaration reflects the close geography, family ties and shared responsibilities between the two First Nations.

“Our joint declaration of a state of emergency recognizes the shared geography, kinship and common commitment to the well-being of our peoples,” Chief O’Nabigon said.

“We are now at a critical threshold, and we require a coordinated response from Canada and Ontario to work with our Chiefs and Councils on this serious situation. Our letter clearly states that our communities feel unsafe, and our leadership has an urgent duty to act.”

Highway Safety and Infrastructure Concerns Add to Emergency

The two First Nations say public safety concerns are being worsened by unresolved infrastructure and transportation issues.

Long Lake No. 58 First Nation says its Chief and Council have written to Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria about highway safety concerns, reduced speed limits, pedestrian crosswalks and pathways through the community and connecting to Longlac in the Municipality of Greenstone.

Ginoogaming First Nation says it issued a Band Council Resolution on Nov. 1, 2024, declaring a state of emergency and closing Blueberry Street to vehicle traffic leading to the Making Ground River Bridge. The declaration followed an engineering inspection that recommended the bridge be closed to vehicle traffic.

The First Nation says the response to the historic bridge and road safety issues has been unsatisfactory to date.

Why This Matters Across Northwestern Ontario

Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake No. 58 First Nation sit along key transportation corridors in the Greenstone area, where First Nations, municipal communities, police, emergency services, schools, health providers and social services are closely connected.

When drug activity, unsafe roads, inadequate infrastructure and gaps in treatment services overlap, the effects can spread across families, schools, elders, youth and neighbouring communities.

The request from both First Nations is not only for enforcement. Their statement makes clear that leadership is seeking a broader response that includes prevention, treatment, aftercare and long-term community safety planning.

Letter Sent to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre

The media release references a May 11, 2026, letter from Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake No. 58 First Nation to the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

The First Nations are seeking a coordinated response from Ontario and Canada as the situation develops.