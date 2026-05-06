Vancouver Positioning as Major Mining Hub

Metro Vancouver’s Mining Hub Highlights Canada’s Critical Minerals Race

VANCOUVER — A new study from the Mining Association of British Columbia says mining contributes more than $3.5 billion in annual economic output to Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, even though the region has no active operating mines.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the finding is a reminder that the mining economy increasingly depends on urban service hubs, transportation corridors, Indigenous partnerships, permitting systems and global capital — not only on the location of mines themselves.

B.C. study shows urban reach of mining economy

The association said the Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island region supports more than 12,300 mining-related jobs and accounts for 22 per cent of all mining-related employment in B.C. Michael Goehring, president and CEO of the Mining Association of British Columbia, said mining is becoming to Vancouver “what oil and gas is to Calgary.”

The study found the region accounts for 20 per cent of B.C.’s mining sector economic activity, despite having no active operating mines. It is also home to nearly 1,000 mining and exploration companies with a combined market capitalization of $449 billion, along with engineering, geoscience, legal, accounting, corporate and transportation services.

Major mine pipeline could extend impact

The study identifies 31 proposed mines and mine-extension projects in advanced stages of development or considered likely to proceed. Those projects include critical mineral, precious metal and steelmaking coal operations. On average, the association says each project would require about three years of construction followed by nearly two decades of operation.

MABC said the findings are based on a Mansfield Consulting Inc. assessment of the economic impact of B.C.’s 18 operating mines and two smelters using 2024 data. The association says B.C.’s mining sector supports more than 50,000 jobs and nearly 4,000 small, medium-sized and Indigenous-affiliated businesses through $3.7 billion in annual spending on goods and services.

Why this matters in Northwestern Ontario

The B.C. findings have a direct parallel for Thunder Bay. Northwestern Ontario is a mining and exploration region, but Thunder Bay’s role is broader than proximity to mineral deposits. The city is a service, logistics, aviation, engineering, training and supply hub for projects across the Northwest and the Far North.

Ontario is also positioning the Ring of Fire and Northern Ontario critical minerals as part of a larger domestic supply chain. The province’s 2026 budget says work is underway to unlock critical minerals in the Ring of Fire and strengthen an end-to-end supply chain to meet domestic and international demand.

That makes the Vancouver example relevant locally. If Thunder Bay continues to build capacity in mine services, skilled trades, Indigenous business partnerships, transportation and processing, more of the value from future mine development could remain in Northwestern Ontario rather than flowing only to larger southern centres.

Permitting and Indigenous partnerships remain central

The B.C. association is calling for accelerated mine permitting to become a competitive advantage for the province. Ontario is making similar arguments. Its 2026 budget points to faster permitting, early Indigenous partnerships, regulatory certainty and domestic supply-chain development as priorities in the province’s critical minerals strategy.

For Northwestern Ontario, that debate is especially significant because mineral development in the Far North is tied to road access, transmission lines, environmental assessment, treaty rights and the consent and participation of affected First Nations. Ontario says the Ring of Fire covers about 8,000 square kilometres and could generate about $22 billion in economic activity over 30 years, while creating more than 70,000 jobs across the province.

Critical minerals have become national policy

The federal government describes critical minerals as essential to clean technology, electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors, wind turbines and solar panels. Ottawa’s Critical Minerals Strategy says Canada is seeking to become a reliable supplier for allies while building expertise from mining through manufacturing and recycling.

That national push connects B.C., Ontario and other mining regions. Vancouver’s mining finance and technical ecosystem shows how a major urban centre can capture value from mines located hundreds of kilometres away.

Thunder Bay’s challenge is similar: ensuring Northwestern Ontario communities, workers and Indigenous businesses are positioned to participate in development, not merely host the transportation and environmental impacts of resource extraction.

Historical context

Mining has long shaped regional economies in Canada, from B.C.’s coal, copper and precious metals to Northern Ontario’s gold, nickel and base metals. What is changing is the strategic importance of minerals used in batteries, clean energy, defence, telecommunications and advanced manufacturing.

That shift is turning mining into a national economic-security issue. It also raises the stakes for communities such as Thunder Bay, Greenstone, Geraldton, Red Lake, Marathon and First Nations across the North, where infrastructure decisions made today could shape employment, revenue sharing, environmental protection and regional development for decades.

Summary: B.C. mining study shows Vancouver’s hub role and what it means for Thunder Bay.