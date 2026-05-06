Thunder Bay police seize suspected cocaine and cash in Munro Street-area investigation

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay Police Service Intelligence Unit investigation has resulted in a significant drug seizure and charges against a 30-year-old Ajax, Ont., person.

Police say the investigation began in April 2026. On Tuesday, May 5, officers located and arrested a suspect, then searched a home and vehicle in the Munro Street area. Police report seizing more than 700 grams of suspected cocaine and more than $20,000 in Canadian currency.

Police estimate street value at $70,000

Thunder Bay police estimate the street value of the suspected cocaine at about $70,000.

Jayden Massey, 30, of Ajax, Ont., has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused was remanded into custody following a first court appearance.

None of the allegations has been tested in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Legal context on the charges

The cocaine charge falls under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which prohibits possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Cocaine is listed as a Schedule I substance under the Act. For Schedule I substances, a conviction for trafficking or possession for the purpose of trafficking can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Actual sentences depend on the facts of the case, including the amount of drugs involved, the accused person’s role, prior record, aggravating or mitigating factors, and whether the Crown proceeds by indictment.

The property charge is connected to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, which deals with possession of property or proceeds knowing that all or part of it was obtained by, or derived from, an indictable offence. Under section 355, where the value is more than $5,000, the offence can carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment. If proceeded with by summary conviction, the general maximum summary penalty is a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to two years less a day, or both, unless another penalty is specified.

Why it matters in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police have repeatedly identified drug trafficking as a public safety concern linked to violence, exploitation and organized crime pressures in the city. Large seizures also have regional implications because Thunder Bay acts as a transportation and service hub for Northwestern Ontario, including remote and northern communities.

Police have not released further details on whether additional arrests are expected or whether the seized substance has been confirmed by laboratory testing.