The Fine Art of Not Arguing With People Who Brought a Shovel

A light-hearted look at why some arguments are best left untouched

Thunder Bay – LIVING – There is an old adage, often attributed to Mark Twain, that reads: “Never argue with an idiot. They will only bring you down to their level and beat you with experience.”

It is sharp, funny and useful — even if the attribution is shaky.

The Center for Mark Twain Studies says Twain never wrote or said the line, and Quote Investigator traces the modern wording through a long trail of evolving versions and questionable attributions. So perhaps the safest way to put it is this: it may not be Twain, but it is certainly Twain-adjacent in spirit.

Some Debates Are Not Debates — They Are Raccoons in a Trench Coat

We have all been there.

You are having a perfectly normal day. The coffee is warm, the inbox is behaving, and then someone says something so wildly confident and spectacularly wrong that your brain lights up like a dashboard in January.

You pause.

You consider responding.

You open your mouth.

And that is the moment wisdom, if it is awake, taps you on the shoulder and whispers: “Friend, this is not a discussion. This is a swamp with Wi-Fi.”

The Internet Has Made Everyone a Part-Time Philosopher

Once upon a time, arguments were limited by geography.

A person could only corner you at the office, in the checkout line or at a family barbecue near the potato salad.

Now, thanks to social media, one can be challenged at any hour by someone named TruthFalcon47 who has “done their own research,” has a profile picture of a pickup truck, and believes punctuation is a government conspiracy.

The temptation is real. You want to correct the record. You want to bring facts, charts, logic and perhaps a small PowerPoint presentation.

But some people are not looking for clarity. They are looking for a wrestling match in a kiddie pool full of pudding. They will yelp out “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, and “Fake News” like it is straight off either the tablets of the Ten Commandments, or their long held family tradition.

Experience Is a Dangerous Opponent

The quote works because it recognizes a painful truth: some people have practised bad arguments for years.

They know every shortcut.

They can change the subject mid-sentence.

They can turn “the sky is blue” into a 46-minute debate about weather balloons, ancient Rome and why their neighbour’s cousin once saw something on YouTube.

You may have facts. They have stamina.

You may have evidence. They have volume.

You may have patience. They packed a lunch.

The Real Win Is Walking Away With Your Blood Pressure Intact

Not every argument deserves a front-row seat in your life. Sometimes the best response is a smile, a nod and the quiet dignity of not ruining your own afternoon.

This does not mean avoiding important conversations. It does not mean staying silent when something harmful or dishonest needs to be challenged.

It means knowing the difference between a serious exchange and a conversational pothole with opinions.

There are discussions worth having: with people who listen, think, ask questions and may even change their minds.

Then there are arguments where the other person treats facts like optional toppings.

A Northern Ontario Survival Guide

In Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario, we already deal with enough seasonal challenges. We have snow in spring, potholes with family trees, and mosquitoes that appear to have gym memberships.

We do not need to add unnecessary arguments to the list.

So the next time someone tries to drag you into a debate that smells faintly of nonsense, try one of these classic exits:

“That’s an interesting perspective.”

“I’ll have to think about that.”

“Anyway, how about those Leafs?”

Or, if conditions are truly severe: “I need to go check on something in the other room.”

Even if you are outdoors.

Final Thought

The old saying may not belong to Mark Twain, but the lesson still holds up.

Choose your arguments carefully. Spend your energy wisely. Protect your peace like it is the last parking spot at Intercity on a Saturday afternoon.

And remember: when someone insists on playing chess with a pigeon, the pigeon does not care about strategy. It knocks over the pieces, struts around proudly and somehow declares victory.

Best not to buy a ticket to that tournament.