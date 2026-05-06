OPP seize $175K in suspected drugs in Sioux Lookout trafficking investigation

OPP seize suspected cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs in Sioux Lookout trafficking probe

SIOUX LOOKOUT — Three people, including two youths whose identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 72 as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police report that the investigation began in March 2026 and focused on the movement of illicit drugs from Toronto to Sioux Lookout.

The case matters regionally because Sioux Lookout is a transportation and service hub for many northern communities, and police have repeatedly identified drug trafficking as a public safety concern across Northwestern Ontario.

Traffic stop led to drug seizure

On Thursday, April 30, shortly after midnight, members of the Sioux Lookout OPP Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on Highway 72 involving a vehicle connected to the investigation.

The Sioux Lookout unit was assisted by the Dryden CSCU, Thunder Bay CSCU, Kenora Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Thunder Bay OCEB, Treaty Three Police Service and the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team.

Police report seizing approximately:

460 grams of suspected cocaine

253 grams of suspected fentanyl

108 grams of suspected methamphetamine

312 suspected hydromorphone tablets

63 suspected oxycodone tablets

OPP estimate the street value of the seized drugs at approximately $175,000.

Three people charged

Iftekhar Al Amin, 22, of Winnipeg, has been charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 16-year-old, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

A second 16-year-old, whose identity is also protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All three accused were held for bail and remanded into custody at the Kenora District Jail.

None of the allegations has been tested in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Legal context on the drug charges

The drug trafficking charges fall under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which prohibits possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Police allege the substances involved are Schedule I substances. Under section 5(3), trafficking or possession for the purpose of trafficking involving a Schedule I substance can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for an adult offender.

Actual sentences depend on the facts proven in court, including the type and amount of drugs, the accused person’s role, prior record, aggravating and mitigating factors, and the position taken by the Crown.

For young persons, sentencing is governed by the Youth Criminal Justice Act rather than the ordinary adult sentencing process. Youth courts consider accountability, rehabilitation and reintegration, and custody is not automatic.

The Act requires a youth court to consider alternatives before imposing custody, and youth sentences can include measures such as reprimands, probation, community-based conditions, deferred custody and supervision, or custody and supervision where the legal test is met.

Legal context on failing to comply with a release order

The fail-to-comply charge is connected to section 145 of the Criminal Code of Canada. That section covers breaches of court-imposed release conditions, including failing without lawful excuse to comply with a release order. For adults, section 145 offences can be prosecuted by indictment or by summary conviction. Where prosecuted by indictment, the maximum sentence is generally up to two years in custody.

Because one of the accused is 16, the Youth Criminal Justice Act also applies to publication and court process. Section 110 of the Act generally prohibits publishing the name of a young person, or information that would identify the young person as being dealt with under the Act.

Regional impact

Police say the investigation focused on alleged trafficking from Toronto to Sioux Lookout. That allegation is significant for Northwestern Ontario because drugs transported into regional hubs can move onward into smaller municipalities, First Nations and remote northern communities, where access to health, treatment, housing and policing resources is often limited.

Fentanyl and other opioids have been linked to serious harm across Ontario. In smaller and northern communities, the impact can be amplified by distance, limited emergency services and the challenge of responding quickly to overdoses or related violence.

Police seeking information

Anyone with information about the illegal possession or trafficking of drugs is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.