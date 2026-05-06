OPP Advise of Increased Police Activity in Gingoogaming First Nation

By
James Murray
-
Ontario Provincial Police

Police Presence Increased Near Chapais Point Road in Ginoogaming First Nation

GINOOGAMING FIRST NATION, Ont. — Greenstone OPP are assisting the Anishinabek Police Service with an ongoing investigation in the area of Chapais Point Road in Ginoogaming First Nation.

Police say residents and members of the public can expect a higher-than-normal police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Public Asked to Avoid the Area

As a public safety precaution, police are advising people to avoid the Chapais Point Road area until further notice.

No details have been released about the nature of the investigation, and police have not announced any arrests or charges.

Information Sought by Police

Anyone with information connected to the investigation is asked to contact Greenstone OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Regional Public Safety Context

Ginoogaming First Nation is located near Longlac in the Municipality of Greenstone. Police advisories involving roadways and community areas can affect local travel, emergency response and residents’ daily movement, particularly in smaller northern communities where access routes may be limited.

This is a developing police investigation. More information will be provided if police issue an update.

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James Murray
James Murray
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