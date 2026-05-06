May 6, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Outlook – Snowflakes in May Continue Across Northwestern Ontario

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay continues to ride the line between spring and lingering winter this morning, with light snow falling at the airport and temperatures hovering just above freezing. In the Waterfront District this morning, there is the odd flake of snow quietly drifting down.

Street cleaning across the city continues, the focus is on main downtown areas right now, and the city reports that bike lane opening is delayed.

While rain showers may mix in later today, cold northwest winds and overnight lows below freezing are keeping the region firmly in a chilly weather pattern.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 8:00 AM EDT:

Condition: Light snow

Temperature: 1.1°C

Wind: WNW 13 km/h

Humidity: 61%

Pressure: 101.2 kPa and rising

Visibility: 32 km

Today will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries changing to a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Winds become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 later this morning. High 6°C, with a morning wind chill near -8. UV index 3, or moderate.

Thursday Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries, changing to a 30% chance of flurries this evening. Northwest wind becomes light overnight. Low -4°C, with a wind chill near -7.

Thursday, May 7: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries changing to a 40% chance of rain showers near noon. Winds shift from west to southeast at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 6°C.

Thursday Night: Clear skies return with a low of -2°C.

Looking Ahead

The slow warm-up continues into the weekend:

Friday: Chance of showers, high 9°C

Chance of showers, high Saturday & Sunday: Continued chance of rain showers or flurries, highs near 9°C

Continued chance of rain showers or flurries, highs near Monday & Tuesday: More spring-like with highs climbing to 12°C and 14°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This remains a full layering week:

Winter jacket for mornings and evenings

Gloves and hat still recommended early in the day

Waterproof footwear for slush, puddles, and mixed precipitation

Sunglasses may finally return early next week as skies brighten

Gardening & Outdoor Tips

With overnight temperatures still dipping below freezing, gardeners should continue holding off on planting tender annuals and vegetables outdoors. Cover early perennials or seedlings if temperatures drop unexpectedly.

Remember right now the best advise that is available is to leave the lawn and debris alone, it is home to pollenators.

Bird feeders remain helpful as migrating birds continue arriving into Northwestern Ontario during this prolonged cold stretch.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay regularly experiences measurable snowfall into May due to cold air moving across Lake Superior. In some years, trace snow has even been recorded into early June.

Summary

Thunder Bay weather for May 6, 2026: Light snow this morning with flurries and rain showers continuing, highs near 6°C, and freezing overnight temperatures.