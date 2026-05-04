Thunder Bay police seek help locating missing 23-year-old Ashlynn Bottle

Thunder Bay Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman Ashlynn Bottle

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for public assistance in locating 23-year-old Ashlynn Bottle, who has been reported missing. Bottle was last seen on April 26, 2026. Police are asking anyone who may have seen her or who has information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Ashlynn Bottle last seen April 26

Police describe Bottle as an Indigenous woman, standing five feet three inches tall, with a thin build, long straight black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top, a black jacket, a red baseball cap, burgundy sweatpants, red and white Jordan shoes, and a black backpack.

The Thunder Bay Police Service file number is TB26016431.

How to provide information

Anyone with information about Ashlynn Bottle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Police have not released any further details.