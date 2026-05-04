Ontario SPCA Reminds Pet Owners to Include Household Pets in Emergency Plans

Make Pets Part of Your Emergency Plan This Emergency Preparedness Week

THUNDER BAY — Emergency Preparedness Week is a reminder for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario families to plan for every member of the household, including pets.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is urging residents to prepare for emergencies before they happen so animals are not left behind during storms, evacuations, power outages or other crises.

Ontario SPCA Urges Families to Prepare Ahead

The Ontario SPCA says emergency planning should include supplies, safe shelter options and a clear plan in case families need to leave home quickly with their animals.

That planning is especially important in Northwestern Ontario, where severe weather, flooding, wildfires, highway closures and power interruptions can affect communities with little warning.

For pet owners, a few simple steps can make it easier to respond safely during a stressful situation.

Build a 72-Hour Kit for Pets

The Ontario SPCA encourages families to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit that includes food, water, medication, leashes, carriers, identification, vaccination records and comfort items for pets.

The organization offers free emergency preparedness resources, including a downloadable Emergency Preparedness Workbook designed to help families build a kit and create a plan for caring for animals during an emergency.

Residents can find the resources at ontariospca.ca/ep.

Free Door Decals, Key Tags and Wallet Cards Available

During Emergency Preparedness Week, the Ontario SPCA is also offering free emergency door decals, key tags and wallet cards at local animal centres while supplies last.

Door decals can alert first responders that pets are inside a home. Key tags and wallet cards can let others know that animals may need care if their owner is injured, hospitalized or unable to return home.

Planning Can Reduce Stress in a Crisis

“Emergency situations can be stressful and unpredictable, but having a plan that includes your pets can make those moments a little easier to manage,” said Jennifer Bluhm, vice-president of community outreach services with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Simple steps like preparing a 72-hour kit and identifying a safe place to go can make a big difference for your animals.”

Local Reminder for Thunder Bay Pet Owners

Thunder Bay residents should think ahead about where they could go with pets if they had to leave home. That may include family or friends, pet-friendly accommodations, boarding options or other safe temporary arrangements.

Pet owners should also ensure animals have current identification, including tags and microchip information where possible.

For households with multiple animals, seniors, or pets with medical needs, advance planning can prevent confusion during an emergency.