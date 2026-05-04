May 4, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather – A Cold Reality Check Before the Warm-Up

KENORA – WEATHER – The Lake of the Woods region is offering a glimpse of what Thunder Bay often sees next—a sharp return to colder, unsettled spring weather. While Kenora will warm later this week, today and the next couple of days feel more like a step backward into late winter.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Observed at Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT:

Condition: Light rain shower

Temperature: 3.8°C

Wind: WNW 23 km/h, gusting to 37 km/h

Humidity: 92%

Pressure: 98.9 kPa and falling

Visibility: 24 km

Expect a mix of rain showers changing to flurries this morning as colder air pushes in. Winds will strengthen from the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. Temperatures will hold steady near 2°C through the day. UV index 2, or low.

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: A few flurries ending overnight, then cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -4°C, with a wind chill near -10.

Tuesday, May 5: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries in the morning. High 3°C, with a wind chill near -9 early.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, low -2°C.

Looking Ahead

Conditions remain cool and unsettled through midweek, with on-and-off flurries or rain showers. The real improvement arrives by Friday and into the weekend, when temperatures climb into the low teens with a return of sun and cloud.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is a full step back into winter gear:

Warm jacket, gloves, and a hat are recommended

Windproof layers are essential with gusts up to 60 km/h

Waterproof footwear for mixed precipitation

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s proximity to Lake of the Woods doesn’t moderate temperatures as much as Lake Superior does for Thunder Bay. This allows for more dramatic temperature swings, including quick returns to flurries even in May.

Overview

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for May 4, 2026: Rain showers changing to flurries, strong winds, and colder temperatures before a warmer trend later this week.