May 4, 2026: Geraldton–Greenstone Weather – Rain Today, Snow Returns Tonight

Geraldton – WEATHER – Spring is taking a sharp turn back toward winter across the Greenstone region this week. Geraldton is waking up to rain and gusty winds, but colder air moving in will bring a return to snow and flurries through midweek.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Observed at Geraldton Airport at 7:00 AM EDT:

Condition: Light rain

Temperature: 3.1°C

Wind: SSE 17 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h

Humidity: 86%

Pressure: 98.7 kPa (low)

Visibility: 16 km

Periods of showers will continue today, with local rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm possible. Winds will shift from the south to the west, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. High 9°C. UV index 2 (low).

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Rain showers will change to periods of snow near midnight as colder air moves in. Winds west 40 km/h gusting to 60, easing slightly overnight. Low -1°C, with a wind chill near -8.

Tuesday, May 5: A return to winter conditions with periods of snow ending in the afternoon, bringing about 2 cm of accumulation. High 1°C, with a morning wind chill near -7.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, low -2°C.

Extended Outlook

The unsettled pattern continues through the week:

Wednesday–Friday: On-and-off flurries or rain showers , highs between 4°C and 6°C

On-and-off , highs between Overnight lows: Consistently below freezing

Consistently below freezing Weekend: Slight moderation, with highs near 8°C, but still variable skies

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Waterproof jacket and wind-resistant layers are essential

Tonight onward: Return to winter gear —hat, gloves, and insulated outerwear

—hat, gloves, and insulated outerwear Footwear: Waterproof boots with good traction for wet and slushy conditions

Weather Trivia

Geraldton and the Greenstone region often see May snowfall events due to their inland location and elevation. Cold air masses can linger longer here than in southern Ontario, leading to quick swings between rain and snow well into spring.

Overview

Geraldton–Greenstone weather for May 4, 2026: Rain and strong winds today, turning to snow tonight with flurries continuing through the week.