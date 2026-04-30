Synergy North customers in Thunder Bay and Kenora will see modest hydro bill increases starting May 1st

THUNDER BAY — Electricity customers in Thunder Bay and Kenora will see a modest increase on their monthly bills starting May 1 after the Ontario Energy Board approved Synergy North’s 2026 distribution rates. The change is small on a typical household bill, but it will still be noticed by families and businesses already watching utility costs closely.

Residential and small business bills both set to rise

According to Synergy North, a typical residential customer using 750 kilowatt-hours a month will see an increase of $1.64, or 1.07 per cent, in Thunder Bay and $1.57, or 1.02 per cent, in Kenora. A small business using 2,000 kilowatt-hours a month will see an increase of $3.50, or 0.88 per cent, in both communities.

Synergy North says the change does not include taxes or the Ontario Electricity Rebate. The updated rates take effect May 1 and are expected to appear on most customer bills by the end of May.

Rate change follows Ontario Energy Board approval

The Ontario Energy Board lists Synergy North’s 2026 rate application under file EB-2025-0008, with a decision and rate order issued March 19. Synergy North’s rates page also shows new board-approved rates in effect for the May 1 to Oct. 31, 2026 period.

Synergy North says the adjustment is calculated using an OEB-approved formula tied to inflation and other factors intended to promote efficiency. For customers, that means the increase is part of the utility’s regular rate-setting process rather than a one-time surcharge.

Summer electricity pricing period also begins May 1

The calendar change will affect more than just delivery charges. Synergy North says Time-of-Use, tiered and Ultra-Low Overnight customers will also move to summer pricing periods on May 1. For residential customers on tiered pricing, the lower-price threshold drops to 600 kilowatt-hours a month in summer from 1,000 kilowatt-hours in winter. Small business customers remain at a 750-kilowatt-hour threshold year-round.

The utility says customers can use its MyENERGY portal and online billing tools to compare pricing plans and decide which option best fits their household or business use.

What it means locally

For Thunder Bay and Kenora households, the increase is relatively modest, but it still adds to the steady pressure of monthly living costs. For small businesses, even minor utility increases can matter when combined with higher insurance, fuel and wage costs.

The bigger practical issue for some customers may be the shift to summer pricing periods. Households that use more electricity during daytime hours, or that rely heavily on air conditioning and seasonal appliances, may want to review whether Time-of-Use, tiered or Ultra-Low Overnight pricing now makes the most sense.

Bottom line

The rate increase taking effect May 1 is not dramatic, but it will mean slightly higher hydro bills for Synergy North customers in both Thunder Bay and Kenora. With summer pricing also arriving the same day, customers may want to check their plan choices before the next bill arrives.