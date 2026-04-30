Spring Up to Clean Up Celebrates 30th Anniversary at 2026 Launch

Spring Up to Clean Up marks 30 years of community action in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — EcoSuperior and the City of Thunder Bay are launching the 30th annual Spring Up to Clean Up campaign, inviting residents, schools and businesses to help clear litter from sidewalks, neighbourhoods and green spaces throughout May.

The milestone matters locally because the cleanup has become one of the city’s longest-running community environmental efforts, with a direct impact on parks, streets and waterways that feed into Lake Superior.

The campaign, which began in 1996, has brought together thousands of Thunder Bay residents over three decades to collect litter and promote waste reduction across the city.

EcoSuperior and city launch month-long cleanup campaign

For the month of May, participants who sign up for Spring Up to Clean Up will receive a free cleanup kit that includes gloves and garbage bags. EcoSuperior will also have pocket ashtrays and sharps containers available while supplies last.

“Every piece of litter we collect is a step towards building a cleaner, healthier and more vibrant Thunder Bay,” said Lee Amelia, co-ordinator of waste diversion for the City of Thunder Bay. “As we celebrate 30 years of Spring Up to Clean Up, the City is proud to continue supporting this important program by providing the tools and free collection services that help our community take action.”

EcoSuperior says the campaign remains rooted in community participation and environmental stewardship.

“For 30 years, Spring Up to Clean Up has been a community-led effort and a tradition in Thunder Bay, now shared across three decades,” said Suphala Chandorkar, ReThinking Waste co-ordinator at EcoSuperior. “That kind of continuity reflects a deep sense of care for our shared environment and the community we live in.”

Why the cleanup matters in Thunder Bay

Organizers say spring litter pickup is especially important as snowmelt reveals garbage that built up over the winter. If left where it is, that waste can be carried into local waterways and eventually Lake Superior, where it can harm wildlife and damage ecosystem health.

EcoSuperior says litter that remains in the environment can also break down over time, releasing toxins and microplastics into soil and water. The campaign is meant not only to remove existing waste, but also to raise awareness about keeping litter out of the environment in the first place.

“For 30 years EcoSuperior, in partnership with the City of Thunder Bay, has celebrated spring by encouraging residents, businesses and organizations to get involved and participate in Spring Up to Clean Up,” said Erin Moir, co-executive director of EcoSuperior.

“As a community, we all benefit from diverting waste from entering our waterways and greenspaces. While we strive to eliminate litter, let’s continue to ensure we all contribute to creating a healthy future for people and the planet.”

Data collection and contests return for 2026

Organizers say data cards will again be part of the campaign this year. Participants are being encouraged to record the type and amount of litter they collect, helping provide a clearer picture of how much waste is being removed across the city.

The campaign also includes prize draws. Community members and businesses can enter contests by posting photos of their cleanup efforts on social media, while those who return completed data cards will be entered into a separate draw. Participating classrooms will also be eligible for a pizza party draw.

Community-backed program enters its fourth decade

Spring Up to Clean Up is funded by the City of Thunder Bay’s solid waste and recycling services and delivered by EcoSuperior Environmental Programs.

This year’s campaign is also supported by OPG Power for Change, TransCanada Safety and Lakehead Brewery. For Thunder Bay, the 30th anniversary is both a celebration and a reminder that community cleanup efforts still play a visible role in protecting local green spaces, neighbourhoods and the Lake Superior watershed.

Residents, classrooms and businesses can learn more or register their cleanup through EcoSuperior’s Spring Up to Clean Up campaign page.