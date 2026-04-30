Nominations for the 2026 Municipal Election Open May 1

Thunder Bay – Local Politics – The candidate nomination period for the 2026 Municipal Election opens Friday, May 1.

Individuals interested in running for office as Mayor, City Councillor, or School Board Trustee must file nomination papers with the Office of the City Clerk, in person at City Hall, 500 Donald St. E. Filing fees are associated with each nomination.

Nominations will be accepted from May 1, 2026 until August 21, 2026, at 2:00 pm.

Appointments are required to file nomination papers. Candidates can book an appointment online at tbayvotes.ca or by calling 807-625-2230 (ext. 9).

“As the Returning Officer for the Municipal Election, I’m pleased to announce the official opening of the election period in Thunder Bay,” said Krista Power, City Clerk and Returning Officer.

Residents are also encouraged to confirm they are on the municipal voters list. To check or update your information, visit vreg.registertovoteon.ca.

The next Municipal Election will be held on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The four-year term of office for all elected positions begins on November 15.

Candidate information packages are available online at tbayvotes.ca or can be picked up in person at City Hall.