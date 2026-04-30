April 30, 2026: Fort Frances Weather – Mainly Cloudy with a Sunny Weekend Warm-Up

THUNDER BAY – Weather Desk – Fort Frances starts Thursday below freezing with a chilly north breeze, but the forecast is trending brighter. Sunshine returns Friday, and Saturday brings the standout weather of the week with a high of 16°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Observed at Fort Frances at 7:00 AM CDT:

Condition: Not observed

Temperature: -1.1°C

Wind Chill: -4

Wind: North at 8 km/h

Humidity: 77%

Pressure: 102.1 kPa and rising

Today will be mainly cloudy, with winds up to 15 km/h. The high reaches 8°C, though the morning wind chill near -7will feel brisk. UV index is 5, or moderate.

Extended Weather

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, then clearing after midnight. Low -6°C.

Friday, May 1: Sunny, with north winds becoming 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 10°C, with a morning wind chill near -8.

Saturday, May 2: Sunny and much milder, with a high of 16°C. Saturday night turns cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of 1°C.

Sunday, May 3: Cloudy, with a high near 10°C. Sunday night brings cloudy periods and a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wear a warm jacket, gloves, and layers this morning. Sunglasses will be useful Friday and especially Saturday. Keep a waterproof layer handy for Saturday night as rain showers or flurries may return.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances often sees strong spring temperature swings because inland areas can warm quickly under sunshine, but clear nights still allow temperatures to fall well below freezing.