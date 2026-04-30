April 30, 2026: Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather – Cloudy and Cool with Sunshine Ahead

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are starting Thursday under cloudy skies with temperatures below freezing. The day remains mostly grey and cool, but clearer skies arrive tonight, setting up a sunny Friday and a milder Saturday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Observed at Dryden Airport at 7:21 AM CDT:

Condition: Cloudy

Temperature: -1.3°C

Wind Chill: -4

Wind: North at 8 km/h

Humidity: 67%

Pressure: 102.1 kPa

Visibility: 16 km

Today will be mainly cloudy, with the wind becoming north at 20 km/h late this morning. The high reaches 6°C, though the morning wind chill near -5 will keep it feeling cold. UV index is 5, or moderate.

Extended Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Clear skies return. Low -7°C, with a sharp overnight wind chill near -12.

Friday, May 1: Sunny, with light winds up to 15 km/h. High 9°C, but a morning wind chill near -11 will make for a frosty start.

Saturday, May 2: Increasing cloudiness and milder, with a high of 13°C. Saturday night turns cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of 1°C.

Sunday, May 3: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wear a warm jacket, gloves, and a hat this morning. Keep wind-resistant layers handy as the north wind picks up. Sunglasses will be useful Friday, but overnight temperatures remain cold enough for winter-weight outerwear.

Weather Trivia

Dryden’s spring weather often swings quickly between winter and milder conditions. Inland communities can warm faster than areas near large lakes, but clear nights also allow temperatures to drop sharply below freezing.

Overview

Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather for April 30, 2026: Cloudy and cool today, clear and cold tonight, sunny Friday, and milder Saturday with a high of 13°C.