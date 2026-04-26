How to protect your home, yard and packages from theft with better lighting, locks and cameras

How to protect your home and yard from theft — and stop porch pirates before they strike

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Many people across Thunder Bay are frustrated. Over the course of the winter, they have had thieves sneaking into their yard, or people breaking into their vehicles.

For many people, reporting these crimes to police is seen as hardly worth the effort as the chances of getting their property back is seen as slim to none.

Home and yard thefts are often crimes of opportunity.

That is why the simplest security steps still matter most: make your property harder to approach unseen, harder to enter quickly and harder to leave with anything valuable.

For Thunder Bay homeowners and renters, that means thinking beyond the front door and looking at the whole property — the porch, driveway, garage, shed, side gate, mailbox and delivery area. Crime-prevention advice consistently points to the same formula: better lighting, better sight-lines, better locks and better habits.

Start by making your property look occupied and easy to see

Good lighting is one of the simplest and most effective crime-prevention tools. Security experts recommend timers on indoor lights and tamper-proof motion-sensor lights around the perimeter of a home, while police say yards should be well lit and that motion-sensor lights should be considered at every entry.

Keeping up timely yard and driveway maintenance, removing flyers and making the home look lived in when you are away is key.

The common theme is visibility: thieves prefer dark approaches, hidden corners and homes that look empty.

Sight-lines matter almost as much as lighting. Keeping clear views to yards, garages and entries so shrubs, fences or clutter do not create hiding places.

Criminals are drawn to homes where entrances are hidden by landscaping and where it looks like nobody is home. In practical terms, trim back overgrown bushes, keep gates visible from the street where possible and do not let bins, stacked materials or seasonal clutter create cover near doors or windows.

Locks still do the heavy lifting

The most useful lock upgrades are not flashy.

Solid-core wood or metal exterior doors, a good-quality deadbolt and a four-hole security strike plate with screws long enough to bite into the framing behind the jamb.

Do not to rely on chain locks, which provide poor security compared with a proper deadbolt. Those details matter because many break-ins are not sophisticated; they are fast forced entries against weak doors, frames or hardware.

The rest of the property needs the same attention.

Police says sliding glass doors should be secured with bars or locks, and sliding windows can be protected with pins or a blocker in the track to prevent them from being lifted out.

Garages are described by police as a favourite target for thieves, and stress locking garages, sheds and exterior buildings, including the door between the house and the garage.

Where possible, locking gates and keeping lawn equipment, barbecues and bikes out of sight helps prevent

Cameras help most when they are part of a larger plan

Security cameras are useful, but they work best alongside lighting and locks rather than instead of them.

Security cameras as part of home security can be helpful, and the Thunder Bay Police Service operates a Camera Registry Program so residents can register home cameras and let police know they may be willing to assist an investigation if an incident happens within view of those cameras.

That will not stop every theft, but it can improve the chances of identifying suspects, vehicles and timelines after a crime.

A security system can add another layer, especially for people who travel often or have seasonal property. Police recommend alarms as part of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, and general crime-prevention advice also notes that investing in an alarm system can reduce the chance of being targeted.

In other words, cameras are strongest when they are part of a full setup that includes visible lighting, solid locks and some way to alert you or police quickly if someone gets in.

The best defence against porch pirates is to stop packages from sitting outside

When it comes to package theft, the safest parcel is the one that never spends hours on the porch. Canada Post’s FlexDelivery service lets customers ship eligible purchases directly to a post office for pickup, and Canada Post describes it as secure, convenient and free.

Users receive an email or app notice when the parcel arrives and pick it up with government-issued photo ID.

For many households, especially people who work during the day or live on busy streets, that is the simplest way to take porch theft out of the equation.

Canada Post also allows customers to set a delivery preference location for eligible packages before delivery is attempted. That can include a safe-drop location outside the home, such as a side door or other designated spot. That option will not be right for every property, but it is better than allowing parcels to pile up in full view at the front step.

Canada Post also advises picking up mail promptly, using Hold Mail when away and notifying police and Canada Post if mail has been stolen. If stolen mail creates an identity-theft risk, Canada Post says people should also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Small habits can remove easy opportunities

Some of the best theft prevention looks ordinary. Police say to bring in garbage and recycling bins promptly and to break up packaging for expensive electronics rather than advertising a new purchase at the curb.

The RCMP’s “9 p.m. Routine” advice adds another useful habit: each evening, lock vehicles, close garage doors, lock exterior buildings and turn on yard lights. These are simple routines, but they matter because property thieves often move quickly from one easy target to the next.

What to do if something is stolen

If you see a crime in progress or someone attempting to break into a home, shed, garage or vehicle, call 911.

For non-emergency reports in Thunder Bay, TBPS says residents should call 807-684-1200, and the service also offers online reporting for certain incidents.

Thunder Bay Police has separately urged residents to report suspicious persons or vehicles and says theft victims should call the non-emergency line or file a report online. Reporting matters because it helps police identify patterns, target patrols and connect incidents caught on cameras or reported by neighbours.

The bottom line is straightforward: use light to expose, locks to delay, cameras to document and delivery planning to keep packages off the porch.

No single device will make a home theft-proof. But a well-lit yard, visible cameras, solid deadbolts, locked sheds and a plan for deliveries can turn a home from an easy target into one most thieves would rather skip.

One of the keys is to report the thefts. Thunder Bay Police Service need if nothing else the statistics. With the TBPS online reporting, in a few moments you can report the theft.