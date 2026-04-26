April 26, 2026: Thunder Bay Under Special Weather Statement as Rain Returns Monday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – If you are sick and tired of rainy weather, this report won’t make your day.

Thunder Bay is heading into another unsettled stretch of weather, with Environment Canada issuing a Special Weather Statement for the city. A developing system is expected to bring significant rainfall Monday into Monday night, raising concerns about pooling water and localized flooding.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 PM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature is 6.1°C under cloudy skies. Humidity sits at 86%, with a dew point of 4.0°C, and winds are light from the ENE at 7 km/h. Barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa, indicating relatively stable conditions—for now.

Special Weather Statement

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

What to Expect:

15 to 25 mm of rain , with locally higher amounts possible

, with locally higher amounts possible Rain beginning Monday morning and intensifying into the afternoon and evening

and intensifying into the afternoon and evening Heaviest rainfall likely closer to Lake Superior

Key Concerns:

Water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas

Reduced drainage due to frozen or saturated ground

Risk of washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roadways and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions. Rainfall warnings may be issued if confidence increases in higher totals.

Expected Conditions

Tonight:

Showers will taper off early this evening, leaving cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches are expected to develop late this evening. Winds will increase from the east to 20 km/h overnight, with a low of 4°C.

Monday, April 27:

Cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, followed by steady rain beginning later in the day. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected during the day. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, with a high of 9°C.

Monday Night:

Rain will become heavier at times, with an additional 10 to 20 mm possible. Winds will shift to the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 before morning. The overnight low will be 6°C.

Tuesday, April 28:

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 13°C. Conditions begin to stabilize after the system moves through.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Keep a waterproof jacket and sturdy footwear handy for Monday and Monday night. Gusty winds and steady rain will make umbrellas less effective, so a hooded rain shell is the better option. Be prepared for cooler, damp conditions throughout the period.

Weather Trivia

Spring rainfall events like this are especially impactful in Northern Ontario because the ground often remains partially frozen or saturated from snowmelt. This reduces absorption and increases the likelihood of surface runoff and localized flooding.