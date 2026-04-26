April 26, 2026: Thunder Bay Starts Wet and Foggy as Showers Move Through

Thunder Bay is waking up to a damp, grey Sunday with light rain, foggy patches, and cool temperatures. Showers will continue this morning before tapering later today.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay reported light rain and a temperature of 2.4°C. Humidity was very high at 99%, with a dew point of 2.3°C.

Winds were from the ENE at 13 km/h, pressure was 102.1 kPa and falling, and visibility was reduced to 6 km.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today will be cloudy, with showers beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon, followed by a 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches should dissipate this morning. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are possible, with a high of 6°C.

Tonight stays cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches are expected to develop late this evening, and the low will be 2°C.

Monday remains unsettled, with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Rain begins in the afternoon, with about 5 mm possible. East winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40, and the high will reach 7°C.

Monday night brings periods of rain, with a low of 5°C. Tuesday continues wet with periods of rain and a high of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A waterproof jacket, warm layers, and water-resistant footwear are the best choices today. Visibility is reduced this morning, so drivers should use extra caution and allow more space on the roads.

Weather Trivia

Spring fog is common around Thunder Bay when mild, moisture-rich air meets cold ground and Lake Superior-influenced air. That combination can quickly lower visibility, especially in the early morning.