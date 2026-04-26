April 26, 2026: Terrace Bay Under Fog Advisory as Showers Linger Along the North Shore

Terrace Bay is starting Sunday with damp, foggy conditions and near-freezing temperatures. A Yellow Advisory – Fog is in effect for the Marathon–Schreiber region, with locally dense fog expected to persist into late morning before gradually dissipating.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM EDT, Terrace Bay was sitting at 0.7°C with 100% humidity and very light south winds at 2 km/h. Pressure was 102.2 kPa and rising, suggesting improving stability later today.

Fog Advisory

Environment Canada warns that near-zero visibility in fog is expected. Drivers should turn on headlights, slow down, and keep a safe following distance, as visibility may drop suddenly.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today will be cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches should dissipate late this morning. The high will reach 7°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches are expected to redevelop this evening, and the low will be 1°C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches should clear in the morning. Winds will become southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, and the high will climb to 12°C.

Monday night brings periods of rain, with a low of 4°C. Tuesday stays wet with periods of rain and a high of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A waterproof jacket and warm layers are the best choices today. Drivers should allow extra time this morning because of dense fog. For Monday afternoon, be ready for gusty southeast winds and rain arriving by night.

Weather Trivia

Fog is common along Lake Superior’s North Shore in spring, when moist air moves over cold lake-influenced surfaces. That temperature contrast can quickly reduce visibility, especially in the morning.