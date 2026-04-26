April 26, 2026: Sioux Lookout Starts Cold but Warms Up Before Rain Moves In

Sioux Lookout is off to a chilly but calm start this Sunday morning, with temperatures well below freezing but a warming trend expected through the day. However, the return of unsettled weather tonight—including a risk of freezing rain—means conditions will shift again quickly.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, Sioux Lookout reported -3.8°C under partly cloudy skies. With a light SSE wind at 5 km/h, the wind chill made it feel closer to -6°C.

Humidity was 94%, the dew point sat at -4.6°C, pressure was 102.0 kPa and rising, and visibility was a clear 24 km. It’s a crisp, quiet northern morning with improving conditions expected through the day.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with winds shifting to the southwest at 20 km/h this afternoon. The high will reach 11°C, a significant warm-up from the early morning chill.

Tonight, conditions will deteriorate. Skies will start clear before clouding over late this evening, with periods of rain beginning before morning. There is also a risk of freezing rain overnight, especially as temperatures hover near the freezing mark. The low will be -1°C.

Monday will stay unsettled with periods of rain, and a continued risk of freezing rain early in the morning. The high will reach 5°C.

Monday night brings another transition, with periods of rain or snow and a low near 1°C.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday remain cool with a chance of rain showers or flurries, while temperatures gradually recover toward the end of the week, reaching the low teens by next weekend.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with warm layers, including a jacket and gloves for the early chill. By afternoon, lighter layers will be comfortable. For tonight and Monday, switch to waterproof outerwear and be prepared for potentially icy conditions due to the freezing rain risk.

Weather Trivia

Freezing rain often occurs during spring transitions when warm air moves in above a layer of cold air near the ground. Sioux Lookout’s forecast tonight is a textbook example of this setup.