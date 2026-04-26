April 26, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Start Chilly Before Rain Returns Overnight

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NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
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Husky the Muskie in Kenora Ontario
Husky the Muskie in Kenora Ontario

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are starting Sunday below freezing, but conditions will improve through the morning as skies clear and temperatures climb toward 11°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, Kenora was mostly cloudy at -1.1°C. With a southeast wind at 9 km/h, it felt closer to -4°C.

Pressure was 101.9 kPa and falling, humidity was 69%, the dew point was -6.1°C, and visibility was excellent at 32 km.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today will bring a mix of sun and cloud, clearing late this morning. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h, with a high of 11°C. The UV index is 5, or moderate.

Tonight, cloud cover increases and periods of rain begin before morning. The overnight low will be 2°C.

Monday will be wet, with periods of rain and northeast winds increasing to 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The high will only reach 5°C.

Monday night brings periods of rain or snow, with a low near 0°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a warm jacket for the early wind chill, then switch to lighter layers by afternoon. Keep a rain jacket ready for late tonight and Monday, and watch for wet or slushy conditions Monday night.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can slow the spring warm-up near the shoreline. Cold water keeps nearby air cooler, especially during light wind mornings and unsettled spring systems.

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NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

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