Thunder Bay Resident Wins $36,252.50 in April’s Friends 50/50

Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library are thrilled to announce that Glenda Fummerton of Thunder Bay is the winner of the April Friends 50/50 jackpot, taking home $36,252.50 in the grand prize draw held Friday, April 24.

The call came Friday morning, and Fummerton said she didn’t waste a second getting out the door. She accepted her cheque later that morning inside the Friends Used Bookstore at Waverley Library, still taking in the news. “I have never gotten ready so fast in my life,” said Fummerton.

Fummerton is no stranger to the Library. “I’ve used the library for as long as I can remember. My favourite branch is Mary JL Black, and I like to go and spend time browsing the shelves in my free time,” she said. “You never know what books you’ll find.” It was her second time buying packs in the 50/50, a choice she said comes from a real appreciation of what the Library offers. “I chose to buy tickets because I really enjoy the services that the library offers.”

As for what’s next, Fummerton already has a short list. “I definitely need to fix up the house. There’s a lot to do around there, and my deck is falling apart, so that will be first on the list,” she said. “I’m also hoping to help my son fix his truck. He always helps me out, so it will be nice to help him out with that.”

Fummerton’s win brings the total amount awarded by the Friends 50/50 to more than $560,000 since the program launched in December 2024.

The Friends 50/50 Lottery is designed as a true win-win. Half of the proceeds go directly to the winner, while the other half supports Thunder Bay Public Library programs, services, and vital infrastructure improvements.

“Every month, I get to see the excitement on the faces of our winners,” said Pauline Parker, Secretary of the Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library. “We’ve been doing this for 17 months now, and it still brings joy each and every month knowing that we’re awarding this money locally while raising funds for an amazing cause.”

Parker added that the impact of the program is already beginning to take visible shape at Waverley Library. “We’re excited to see things starting to move along,” she said. “You’ll notice some renovations already underway at Waverley, with the main floor washrooms currently being constructed.”

Proceeds from the Friends 50/50 are earmarked for a major revitalization of the Children’s Library at Waverley, a project that will more than double the current space to create the largest dedicated children’s library in Thunder Bay Public Library’s history. The expansion will add bright, inclusive areas for active play, quiet reading, storytimes, family learning, and expanded collections, creating a safe and welcoming space for the community for generations to come.

The May Friends 50/50 is now open. Packs start at $10 for 20 chances. Tickets can be purchased online at friends5050.ca, or in person at any Thunder Bay Public Library branch. The next Early Bird draw takes place Friday, May 8, and the Grand Prize draw is Friday, May 29.