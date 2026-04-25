Thunder Bay police urge drivers to lock vehicles and keep valuables out of sight to prevent theft

Thunder Bay police urge drivers to lock vehicles and hide valuables to prevent theft

Thunder Bay Police Service is reminding residents to take simple steps to protect their property when leaving a vehicle unattended, warning that thieves often look for quick and easy opportunities.

The advice comes as vehicle-related theft continues to be a recurring concern in urban areas, parking lots and gas stations, where a brief distraction can be enough for someone to steal a wallet, purse or other valuables.

Police say visible items can make a vehicle a target

TBPS says drivers should avoid leaving unnecessary items in plain view inside a vehicle. Purses, wallets, jewelry, keys, electronics and other valuables can attract thieves looking for fast access to property.

Police note that even a short lapse — such as stepping away while pumping gas or leaving a vehicle unlocked for a moment — can be enough for a thief to grab items and disappear.

Simple precautions can reduce risk

Police are encouraging residents to lock all parcels and shopping bags in the trunk before leaving a vehicle and to avoid storing personal identification or valuables inside.

Drivers are also being advised never to hide a spare key inside a vehicle or outside a residence, and to remove technology and other accessories from view when a vehicle is unattended.

Prevention remains the best defence

Thunder Bay police say small precautions can make a significant difference in reducing the risk of theft.

For residents, the message is straightforward: lock the vehicle, keep valuables out of sight and stay alert in parking lots, driveways and other places where thieves may be watching for an easy opportunity.