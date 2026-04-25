April 25, 2026: Thunder Bay Starts Sunny and Cold Before Clouds Return Tonight

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is waking up to a bright but chilly Saturday morning. After days of wet weather, conditions are improving with clearing skies, rising pressure, and a daytime high expected to reach 12°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay reported mainly sunny skies and a temperature of -1.3°C. With a southwest wind at 10 km/h, it felt closer to -5°C.

Humidity was very high at 99%, the dew point was -1.4°C, pressure was 101.7 kPa and rising, and visibility was 16 km.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today will continue to improve with clearing skies and a high of 12°C. The UV index is 5, or moderate.

Tonight will start partly cloudy before becoming cloudy near midnight, with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. The low will be 2°C.

Sunday brings a cooler and wetter turn. A few showers are expected, ending late in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will be 7°C, with a low near 1°C Sunday night.

Looking ahead, Monday brings a 60 percent chance of periods of rain and a high of 11°C. Rain continues Monday night, followed by more rain Tuesday and a chance of rain or snow by Wednesday.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a warm jacket, especially with the early wind chill near -5°C. By afternoon, lighter layers should be comfortable in the sunshine. Keep a rain jacket ready for tonight and Sunday as showers return.

Weather Trivia

After heavy rain events, rising pressure often signals improving weather. Thunder Bay’s pressure is climbing this morning, matching the clearing trend expected through the day.

Overview:

Thunder Bay weather outlook for April 25, 2026: mainly sunny and cold early, clearing to 12°C today before showers return tonight and Sunday.