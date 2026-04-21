Thunder Bay police seize suspected cocaine, fentanyl and cash in Intelligence Unit investigation

TBPS Intelligence Unit investigation leads to drug trafficking charges after searches on Anten and John streets

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service report that four people were arrested after an Intelligence Unit investigation led to searches at two homes and two vehicles on Anten Street and John Street.

Police allege officers seized about 90 grams of suspected cocaine, a small quantity of suspected fentanyl and more than $40,000 in Canadian cash during the April 16, 2026 searches. TBPS estimates the street value of the seized drugs at about $12,000.

Four suspects arrested during Thunder Bay searches

The Thunder Bay Police Service Intelligence Unit carried out the investigation with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

As a result of the investigation, police say 31-year-old Emmanuel Owusu of Toronto is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine — and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Owusu was released from custody with a future court date.

Glenn Bernst, 61, of Thunder Bay, is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine — possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — other drugs — possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with an undertaking. Police say Bernst was remanded into custody after a first court appearance.

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay resident is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine — possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — other drugs — and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 44-year-old Thunder Bay resident is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine — and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Thunder Bay police say the names of the two latter accused are not being released because their charges had not been read in court and they were released on undertakings with future court dates.

Investigation reflects ongoing pressure from drug trafficking in Thunder Bay

The seizure of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl and cash comes as Thunder Bay continues to deal with the local effects of street-level drug trafficking, addictions, public safety concerns and harm to vulnerable people.

Police investigations involving cocaine and fentanyl are significant because both substances are controlled under Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Cocaine is listed under Schedule I of the CDSA, while fentanyl and its analogues are also controlled substances in Canada.

What the charges mean under Canadian law

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking is set out under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The offence does not require police to allege that a completed sale occurred. Rather, the allegation is that the substance was possessed for the purpose of trafficking. For Schedule I substances, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment. Actual sentences depend on the substance, quantity, role of the accused, criminal record, whether weapons or organized crime are involved, and other aggravating or mitigating factors.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime is covered by section 354 of the Criminal Code. The Crown must prove the accused possessed property or proceeds knowing they were obtained directly or indirectly through an indictable offence. Sentencing is set out in section 355. If the value is more than $5,000, the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison on indictment. If the value is $5,000 or less, the maximum penalty is two years on indictment, or the Crown may proceed summarily.

Failure to comply with an undertaking is an administration-of-justice offence under section 145 of the Criminal Code. It generally involves an allegation that an accused person did not follow a condition of release. The offence is hybrid, with a maximum penalty of two years in custody if prosecuted by indictment.

Typical sentencing considerations

Canadian courts generally treat trafficking and possession-for-the-purpose cases involving cocaine or fentanyl as serious offences because of the risks to public health and community safety. Sentences can range from non-custodial outcomes in limited low-level cases to significant jail or penitentiary terms in cases involving larger quantities, repeat offending, organized distribution, firearms, violence or trafficking to vulnerable people.

For proceeds-of-crime charges, sentencing often turns on the amount of money or property involved, the connection to the underlying offence and the accused person’s role. For alleged breaches of undertakings, courts consider the seriousness of the condition breached, whether the breach created risk, and the accused’s prior record.

Presumption of innocence

All charges remain allegations that have not been proven in court. As in all criminal cases in Canada, the accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.